JetBlue sweetens its offer for Spirit Airlines — again

JetBlue Airways sweetened its offer for Spirit Airlines on Monday with a revised deal that would pay shareholders $33.50 a share. The move comes less than two weeks after Spirit’s board of directors delayed a special meeting in which shareholders were scheduled to vote on a proposed merger with Frontier Airlines. That meeting is expected to take place June 30.

At the time, Spirit said the delay would give its board time to continue discussions with its shareholders, as well as with Frontier and JetBlue.

Robin Hayes, chief executive of JetBlue, said the revised offer is an outgrowth of those conversations.

“After discussions with the Spirit team last week and further due diligence review, we are more convinced than ever that a JetBlue-Spirit transaction would create a true national competitor to the Big Four and deliver value to all of our stakeholders,” Hayes said in a statement.

Spirit acknowledged in a statement the receipt of the updated proposal and said its board will work with its financial and legal advisers to review it. The carrier said it will provide an update before its special stockholders meeting.

Spirit’s board has previously shunned JetBlue’s overtures, saying federal regulators were unlikely to approve a merger between the two. Instead, the carrier has sought to move forward with plans to merge with Frontier Airlines.

A Frontier-Spirit merger also would face scrutiny, but Spirit’s board has indicated it believes such a deal would have a better chance of being approved.

While both proposed deals carry regulatory risk, industry analysts have suggested a merger between Spirit and Frontier could have a better chance of approval because the Justice Department could see the combination of two ultra-low-cost carriers as a stronger challenge to the four domestic airlines that dominate the industry.

JetBlue’s updated proposal also includes a “remedy package” designed to allay concerns that might be raised by Justice Department officials who could sue to block the deal. JetBlue said it would sell Spirit assets in Boston and New York so any merger would not increase its presence at airports that are part of a separate alliance with American Airlines.

As part of that arrangement, known as the Northeast Alliance, JetBlue and American sell seats on each others’ flights at certain airports in the Northeast. The alliance is the target of an antitrust suit brought by Justice Department officials that is scheduled to go to trial in September. JetBlue also said it would not increase its presence at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as part of the offer.

In addition, JetBlue said it would continue to offer a $350 million breakup fee in the event that regulators don’t approve a merger.

As part of its revised proposal, Frontier has offered a $250 million breakup fee. Unlike JetBlue’s cash offer, Spirit’s shareholders would receive a combination of cash and shares in the merged airline under the Frontier plan.

In a letter, Hayes left open the possibility that Spirit’s board may opt to continue to pursue a merger with Frontier, warning that JetBlue will not back down.

“While our strong preference is to reach a friendly, negotiated agreement with you, should the Spirit Board fail to declare our Improved Proposal a Superior Proposal, we fully intend to continue our ‘vote no’ campaign against the Frontier transaction at your special meeting on June 30 as well as our tender offer,” Hayes wrote.

Either combination, if allowed to move forward, would create the fifth-largest U.S. carrier.

In February, Frontier and Spirit announced plans to merge in a deal they said would create a more formidable rival to American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, a move they said would also bring cheaper fares and service to smaller cities. In April, however, JetBlue announced an unsolicited cash bid to buy Spirit. Since then, it has continued to aggressively pursue a merger with Spirit.

