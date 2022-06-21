The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Plane catches fire after landing in Miami; 3 minor injuries reported

The National Transportation Safety Board said a team of investigators will arrive in Miami on Wednesday

June 21, 2022 at 8:51 p.m. EDT
The Red Air plane that arrived from the Dominican Republic sits off the runway after landing gear in its nose caught on fire at Miami International Airport. (Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
A plane caught fire Tuesday after landing at Miami International Airport, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported.

The landing gear in the nose of Red Air Flight 203 from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic collapsed, Miami airport officials said. Three people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The MD-82 jetliner left the runway and was evacuated as the fire was extinguished. The plane was carrying 126 passengers, the Associated Press reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that a team of investigators will arrive in Miami on Wednesday.

Officials from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said crews also worked to mitigate a fuel spill.

Video on social media showed the plane came to rest near the runway.

