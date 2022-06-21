Plane catches fire after landing in Miami; 3 minor injuries reported

A plane caught fire Tuesday after landing at Miami International Airport, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported.
The MD-82 jetliner left the runway and was evacuated as the fire was extinguished. The plane was carrying 126 passengers, the Associated Press reported.
The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that a team of investigators will arrive in Miami on Wednesday.
Officials from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said crews also worked to mitigate a fuel spill.
Video on social media showed the plane came to rest near the runway.
RED Air flight #L5203 (MD-82 reg HI1064) Experienced a landing gear collapse this afternoon landing at KMIA -Miami International Airport this afternoon around 2137 Zulu ATC audio: https://t.co/FefBciipHz pic.twitter.com/S6qN0QAmRS— Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) June 21, 2022
