Plane catches fire after landing in Miami; 3 minor injuries reported

A plane caught fire Tuesday after landing at Miami International Airport, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported. The landing gear in the nose of Red Air Flight 203 from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic collapsed, Miami airport officials said. Three people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The MD-82 jetliner left the runway and was evacuated as the fire was extinguished. The plane was carrying 126 passengers, the Associated Press reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that a team of investigators will arrive in Miami on Wednesday.

Officials from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said crews also worked to mitigate a fuel spill.

Video on social media showed the plane came to rest near the runway.

