American Airlines adds option for face scans instead of IDs

Some American Airlines passengers flying out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport can have their faces scanned rather than handing a Transportation Security Administration agent their driver’s license or passport, the company said.
The concept has been tried elsewhere, including on Delta Air Lines flights from Detroit and Atlanta.
Passengers must download an app from the technology provider Airside and create an American Airlines mobile ID. Customers scan their face and physical identification card when they set up their mobile ID, then show the TSA a QR code on their phone and scan their face as they go through security, according to American.
The TSA system matches a passenger’s face with the data in the mobile ID, the company said.
“The entire process at the airport typically takes less than five seconds,” the company said, adding that TSA then erases the encrypted ID from the scanning devices at the checkpoint.
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Air travel: Flying this summer? We want to hear about your experience.
Flight delays: Cancellations mar busy Father’s Day, Juneteenth travel weekend
Metro: Last sales office to close as services move elsewhere
Sinkhole: I-270 damage expected to take days to repair
Beltway: Maryland says it could curb environmental effects of Beltway, I-270 toll lanes
Transit: Return of Metro’s missing trains builds optimism among riders