Metro takes control of Silver Line extension, starting testing phase

Placeholder while article actions load

Metro announced Thursday it is taking control of the Silver Line extension, moving the long-delayed project a step closer to passenger service after years of delays. Transit officials said riders could begin boarding trains this fall. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The handover between the transit agency and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which is overseeing construction of the 11.4-mile rail extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, is one of the final hurdles to the project’s completion.

Metro officials did not provide an opening date Thursday during a regular board meeting.

“We’re excited to get to this point, finally," board member Matthew F. Letourneau said.

The operational readiness designation allows Metro to simulate service, run emergency drills with first responders, work out security issues, fully train workers and ensure that construction issues are resolved before taking full possession. Metro interim general manager Andy Off has said it would take Metro more than three months of testing and other preparations before the extension would be ready to open.

Advertisement

The $5.8 billion Silver Line project will add six stations to the Metrorail system — which has 91 stations — starting at the Wiehle-Reston East station in Reston and extending to Ashburn.

The Silver Line’s first phase, with four stops in Tysons and one in Reston, opened in 2014. Construction of the extension began in 2014 with an opening set for 2018, but the project has been delayed multiple times because of construction issues.

Toll road users are paying nearly half the cost of the extension, with Fairfax and Loudoun counties and MWAA also contributing.

MWAA declared the project substantially completed in December. Since then, Metro and airports authority officials have gone over items that are incomplete or were flagged out of concern. With Metro’s declaration of “operational readiness,” the transit agency will gain provisional control of the extension for testing.

Metro would not gain full ownership until the line is about to open.

The delay has proved costly for MWAA, which has paid contractors more than $8 million to continue to supervise the project until it is turned over to Metro.

GiftOutline Gift Article