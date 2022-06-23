The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Two lanes of outer loop on Beltway closed in Montgomery County

By
June 23, 2022 at 5:42 a.m. EDT
A tractor-trailer crashed on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, causing two lanes of the highway to close during Thursday morning’s rush hour.

Transportation officials said on Twitter that the crash happened near the Connecticut Avenue exit and that just after 5 a.m., two lanes were open but two others remained closed. Officials warned drivers should expect “extended” closure of the highway and did not give an estimate of when it would reopen.

Delays are building, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.

This story will be updated.

