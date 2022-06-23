Two lanes of outer loop on Beltway closed in Montgomery County

A tractor-trailer crashed on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, causing two lanes of the highway to close during Thursday morning’s rush hour.
Tractor Trailer Crash. I-495 WB before MD-185 (Exit 33). Montgomery County, MD. 2 right lanes remain blocked from overnight incident. 2 left lanes open. Inner Loop delays are building. Extended closure expected.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 23, 2022
Delays are building, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.
This story will be updated.
