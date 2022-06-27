Amtrak train with 243 passengers derails in Missouri; injuries reported

Placeholder while article actions load

A cross-country Amtrak train struck a dump truck in Missouri on Monday, causing several cars to derail and injuring passengers, the railroad said. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck the construction vehicle at a crossing in Mendon, Mo., at 1:42 p.m., Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. About 243 passengers are on the train.

Woods said she did not know how many passengers were injured or the extent of injuries. The crash occurred about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, Mo.

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

“Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist,” Woods said in a statement.

A dispatcher at a nearby fire department in Salisbury, Mo., said agencies from four surrounding counties have responded to the scene.

The derailment comes less than a year after an Amtrak train left the tracks in rural Montana in an incident that killed three people and injured 44 others.

The Empire Builder train traveling from Chicago to Seattle derailed Sept. 25. Eight of the 10 train cars — with 154 people aboard — went off the tracks about 4 p.m. local time near Joplin, about 200 miles north of Helena, Mont.

That incident occurred less than four years after an Amtrak derailment in Washington state that killed three passengers and injured 65 others.

