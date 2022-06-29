Four victims identified in fatal Missouri Amtrak derailment

Placeholder while article actions load

The four victims in Monday’s Amtrak derailment in rural Missouri included three people in their 50s and an 82-year-old man, Missouri law enforcement authorities said Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the four people killed when an Amtrak train headed to Chicago collided with a dump truck that obstructed the path of the train at an uncontrolled crossing. About 150 passengers were injured.

The driver of the dump truck was identified as Billy Barton II, 54, of Brookfield, Mo., which is a few miles from the location of the crash. Barton was pronounced dead at the scene. Barton was driving for MS Contracting LLC, which was working on a project with the Army Corps of Engineers, investigators said.

Train passengers Kim Holsapple, 56, and Rochelle Cook, 58, of Desoto, Kan.; and Binh Pham, 82, of Kansas City, Mo., also were killed in the collision. Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at the scene. Pham died hours later at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Federal investigators said Tuesday their probe is focused on the “passive crossing” that allowed vehicles on a gravel road to readily move across a railroad track with a 90 mph speed limit. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair Jennifer Homendy said Barton’s truck entered the path of the Southwest Chief train.

Advertisement

Homendy said there are about 130,000 “passive” crossings nationwide — about half of all crossings in the United States. She said she does not have reason to believe a mechanical or track problem led to the crash.

The Los Angeles-to-Chicago train derailed while carrying 275 passengers and 12 crew members, according to Amtrak. The location is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.

At least two passengers have hired lawyers to represent them in possible legal action against Amtrak. Chicago-based Clifford Law Offices said it is also handling 42 cases from a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana. It represented several victims in a Washington state derailment in 2017.

Attorneys say passengers Jason and Amanda Drinkard were escorting six students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kan., to Chicago to compete in the Future Business Leaders of America’s three-day National Leadership Conference. Both are teachers, said Henry Simmons, managing partner of the firm.

Advertisement

Jason Drinkard is the teens’ social studies teacher. The students had won a regional competition in Kansas to advance to the national event, Simmons said.

The Drinkards were in the fifth rail car, which overturned in the derailment, Simmons said.

“They were on the side of the car that fell on the ground and was being dragged — as you could imagine, going that speed,” Simmons said. “Everybody on the other side of the train fell on top of them.”

The pair suffered bruises and torn muscles, as well as post-traumatic stress, Simmons said, adding that they helped other passengers exit the train.

The Drinkards were treated at a hospital and have since been released, Simmons said.

Attorneys said they are seeking, among other information, more details on the rail crossing, which the firm called “inherently dangerous,” as well as the train’s speed and whether the train’s horn was used as it approached.

The NTSB has said upgrading the rail intersection with safety devices would cost about $400,000.

Over the past decade, three major Amtrak derailments have resulted in 14 passenger deaths.

GiftOutline Gift Article