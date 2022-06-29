Part of D.C. 295 likely closed until Friday after cars stuck in wet tar

Part of southbound D.C. 295 is expected to remain closed until early Friday, D.C. police said, after multiple vehicles became stuck in wet tar on the highway.
Authorities said no injuries have been reported.
Police advised motorists to seek alternative routes.
District Department of Transportation officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
