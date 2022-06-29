The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Part of D.C. 295 likely closed until Friday after cars stuck in wet tar

June 29, 2022 at 4:16 p.m. EDT
Part of southbound D.C. 295 is expected to remain closed until early Friday, D.C. police said, after multiple vehicles became stuck in wet tar on the highway.

Police said Wednesday that construction crews were tarring the road at East Capitol Street as part of a road repair project when the vehicles became stuck and disabled. D.C. police said the road was likely to remain closed until about 5 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported.

Police advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

District Department of Transportation officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

