Buttigieg taps funds to undo transportation damage in neighborhoods

For decades, planners and politicians have spent money to carve highways through disadvantaged neighborhoods. On Thursday, the Transportation Department plans to launch a grant program and restoration effort meant to undo some of that damage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Federal officials said the $1 billion program created under last year’s infrastructure law marks a shift in federal emphasis with effects that could exceed the modest financial resources over five years. For Transportation Department officials overseeing much of the spending under the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, the Reconnecting Communities program has become a priority to demonstrate how government can right historic wrongs.

“Reconnecting Communities is not a program, it’s a principle,” said land use expert and former business professor Christopher Coes, who helped design the effort — one that he said is being used across the department.

While the competitive grant program has $195 million available in its first year, Coes, assistant secretary for transportation policy, said other sources of federal funds can be tapped to achieve the same goals, including about $350 billion in infrastructure funds controlled by states.

The goal of the program, according to federal documents released Thursday, “is to reconnect communities harmed by transportation infrastructure, through community-supported planning activities and capital construction projects that are championed by those communities.”

Officials said examples could include a pedestrian walkway under or over a highway slicing through a neighborhood, or a new deck and park above a freeway — an idea being explored in Atlanta with federal help.

Activists in other communities, including New Orleans, have pushed to dismantle highways to make way for community development or environmental projects, ideas that could receive seed funding under the pilot program. Creating faster bus service could serve the same goals, federal officials said, by making it easier for underserved residents to reach jobs, education or health care.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday plans to showcase a federally supported effort in Alabama, the Birmingham Xpress Bus Rapid Transit system, to announce details of the program.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the visit, Buttigieg said that “unlike a lot of other policy mistakes or problems,” physical infrastructure that undercut rather than built up communities was often designed to last decades.

“We’re here to do something,” Buttigieg said. “Our focus isn’t about assigning blame. It isn’t about getting caught up in guilt or regret. It is about fixing a problem. It is about mending what has been broken, especially when the damage was done through taxpayer dollars.”

