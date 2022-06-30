Transportation How to get around Washington during Fourth of July celebrations The National Park Service will set off a 17-minute fireworks display over the National Mall on Monday, beginning at 9:09 p.m.

Several road, bridge and area closures are planned in the District for the Fourth of July. Events for this year include the Smithsonian Folklife Festival at the National Mall, the National Independence Day Parade and A Capitol Fourth concert at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, according to the National Park Service.

The fireworks display on Monday will start at 9:09 p.m. by the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool. Public access to the National Mall, where visitors will be screened, will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Metro warns of hour-long waits, possible station restrictions

Metro warned of limited capacity compared to previous Fourth of July holidays because of a reduced number of rail cars it has available for service. The transit agency said customers should be prepared for crowds, long lines and hour-long waits in stations near the Mall after the fireworks.

Metro encouraged riders to select destination stations on the same line as their origin to avoid crowding at transfer stations. The transit agency also suggested that riders delay their return trip after the fireworks end. Metro added that Transit Police might temporarily restrict entry to excessively crowded stations to prevent unsafe conditions on train platforms.

The agency suggested avoiding the Smithsonian station, which typically sees the largest crowds on July 4. The Mall side of the station will become “entry-only” after 9 p.m. to accommodate crowds. The area immediately surrounding the Smithsonian station is closed because of turf restoration and will not be available to view the fireworks.

To avoid lines at fare vending machines, Metro encouraged visitors to load enough money in advance for a round trip, while also urging riders to use its SmarTrip app. The agency is offering off-peak fares and free parking at its facilities.

The rail system will operate with regular weekday service on all lines, except with additional service on the Red Line. Red Line trains will operate every 12 minutes, with additional trains providing service every six minutes between the Grosvenor and Silver Spring stations. Blue, Orange and Silver line trains will operate every 20 minutes, with service about every seven minutes at downtown stations. Green and Yellow line trains will operate every 15 minutes, with service every seven or eight minutes at stations served by both lines. Metro will also extend the hours of the Arlington Cemetery station to 11 p.m., an hour later than normal.

Despite delays, D.C. Mayor Muriel D. Bowser (D) said Thursday that Metro will still be the best option for visitors celebrating the Fourth on the Mall.

“Now is the time to plan your day and make sure you can be patient as you leave," she said.

The New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Minnesota Avenue and Deanwood stations are closed for a platform improvement project. Orange Line trains will only operate between Vienna and Stadium-Armory. Free express and local shuttle buses will be provided.

Metro also recommended riders use Metrobus to get to and from downtown, though detours and delays are expected due to road closures around the Mall.

Bicycles and coolers will not be allowed on Metro after 2 p.m. Monday because of the large crowds.

Access to the Mall

Here are the public entry points, open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.:

West side of Arlington Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW

Maine Avenue SW and Raoul Wallenberg Place SW (15th Street SW)

East Basin Drive SW at Inlet Bridge SW

Other locations

There will be no access to the National Mall from the George Washington Memorial Parkway, but fireworks can be viewed from the following locations:

U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and Netherlands Carillon

Columbia Island/Lyndon Baines Johnson Memorial Grove (Access to the Potomac Riverfront is possible via the bike/pedestrian tunnel that runs underneath the Boundary Channel Bridge, a.k.a. the “Humpback Bridge”)

Gravelly Point, north of Reagan National Airport

Washington Sailing Marina/Indigo Landing Restaurant at Daingerfield Island

Prohibited items

Visitors urged to prepare coolers and backpacks for inspection if entering the screening area. Prohibited items include alcohol, grills, glass containers, balloons, personal fireworks, guns, ammunition, tents, folding chairs and coolers larger than 36 quarts (23 inches by 15 inches by 15 inches).

The Park Service also is asking visitors to refrain from outdoor recreational activities such as volleyball and recommends leaving pets at home.

What events are happening Monday?

You can find a full list of the day’s activities, parades and events here.

Road closures

The following road closures will begin at 6 a.m. July 4 and will last approximately around 10 p.m., officials said:

Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle on the Virginia end, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle in the District

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps

Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Henry Bacon Drive NW

Daniel Chester French Drive SW

Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive N, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW

Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway

Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 14th Street NW

7th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW to 4th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW to 15th Street NW from E Street NW south to Raoul Wallenberg Place SW

17th Street, NW from E Street NW south to Independence Avenue SW

18th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Virginia Avenue NW to 19th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

20th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

21st Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

22nd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

Virginia Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 18th Street NW

C Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Streets NW

D Street NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merge with Rock Creek Parkway

Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW

Ohio Drive, SW from the Inlet Bridge to Independence Avenue, SW

West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue, SW

East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW

Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle

Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle

The right lane of northbound GWMP from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island

These roads are closed from 11 a.m. July 4 until around 10 p.m.:





3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Maryland Avenue SW

Constitution Avenue NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 14th Street NW

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

These roads and ramps are closed starting 3 p.m. on July 4 until roughly midnight on July 5:

Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps to GWMP and roads in the immediate area of U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

Southbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9 p.m. — 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Northbound GWMP ramp to 14th Street Bridge (9 p.m. — 9:45 p.m. as necessary)

Other closures, schedule changes

Park officials said the following sites will be closed or operate alternative hours over the Fourth of July as well:

The World War II Memorial will close at 4 p.m. on July 4 as part of the fireworks safety zone. Cleanup of the World War II Memorial will begin immediately following the fireworks show and the site will open as soon as the cleanup is complete

Access to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial will be limited after 8 p.m. The memorial will remain open, but the public will not be able to access the memorial from Independence Ave. after 8 p.m. Access will be available from West Basin and Ohio Drives

The Washington Monument will be closed from noon on July 3 until 9 a.m. on July 6

Paddle boats at the Tidal Basin will not operate

Big Bus Tours will not operate on the Mall on July 4

The D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route will not operate on July 4

East Potomac Golf Course will remain open for normal operating hours

East Potomac Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m

Water taxi service to the National Mall will not operate

Check the National Park Service site for more details and a complete list of the road closures.

Emily Davies contributed to this report.

