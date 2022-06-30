How to get around Washington during Fourth of July celebrations

Several road, bridge and area closures are planned in the District for the Fourth of July.
The fireworks display on Monday will start at 9:09 p.m. by the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool. Public access to the National Mall, where visitors will be screened, will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Metro warned of limited capacity compared to previous Fourth of July holidays because of a reduced number of rail cars it has available for service. The transit agency said customers should be prepared for crowds, long lines and hour-long waits in stations near the Mall after the fireworks.
Metro encouraged riders to select destination stations on the same line as their origin to avoid crowding at transfer stations. The transit agency also suggested that riders delay their return trip after the fireworks end. Metro added that Transit Police might temporarily restrict entry to excessively crowded stations to prevent unsafe conditions on train platforms.
The agency suggested avoiding the Smithsonian station, which typically sees the largest crowds on July 4. The Mall side of the station will become “entry-only” after 9 p.m. to accommodate crowds. The area immediately surrounding the Smithsonian station is closed because of turf restoration and will not be available to view the fireworks.
To avoid lines at fare vending machines, Metro encouraged visitors to load enough money in advance for a round trip, while also urging riders to use its SmarTrip app. The agency is offering off-peak fares and free parking at its facilities.
The rail system will operate with regular weekday service on all lines, except with additional service on the Red Line. Red Line trains will operate every 12 minutes, with additional trains providing service every six minutes between the Grosvenor and Silver Spring stations. Blue, Orange and Silver line trains will operate every 20 minutes, with service about every seven minutes at downtown stations. Green and Yellow line trains will operate every 15 minutes, with service every seven or eight minutes at stations served by both lines. Metro will also extend the hours of the Arlington Cemetery station to 11 p.m., an hour later than normal.
Despite delays, D.C. Mayor Muriel D. Bowser (D) said Thursday that Metro will still be the best option for visitors celebrating the Fourth on the Mall.
“Now is the time to plan your day and make sure you can be patient as you leave," she said.
The New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Minnesota Avenue and Deanwood stations are closed for a platform improvement project. Orange Line trains will only operate between Vienna and Stadium-Armory. Free express and local shuttle buses will be provided.
Metro also recommended riders use Metrobus to get to and from downtown, though detours and delays are expected due to road closures around the Mall.
Bicycles and coolers will not be allowed on Metro after 2 p.m. Monday because of the large crowds.
Here are the public entry points, open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.:
There will be no access to the National Mall from the George Washington Memorial Parkway, but fireworks can be viewed from the following locations:
Visitors urged to prepare coolers and backpacks for inspection if entering the screening area. Prohibited items include alcohol, grills, glass containers, balloons, personal fireworks, guns, ammunition, tents, folding chairs and coolers larger than 36 quarts (23 inches by 15 inches by 15 inches).
The Park Service also is asking visitors to refrain from outdoor recreational activities such as volleyball and recommends leaving pets at home.
You can find a full list of the day’s activities, parades and events here.
The following road closures will begin at 6 a.m. July 4 and will last approximately around 10 p.m., officials said:
These roads are closed from 11 a.m. July 4 until around 10 p.m.:
These roads and ramps are closed starting 3 p.m. on July 4 until roughly midnight on July 5:
Park officials said the following sites will be closed or operate alternative hours over the Fourth of July as well:
Check the National Park Service site for more details and a complete list of the road closures.
Emily Davies contributed to this report.