The uneven recovery of transportation modes in the D.C. region

Since the start of the pandemic, Americans and residents in the Washington region have shifted the ways they travel and commute. But even as coronavirus restrictions have mostly lifted, ridership has not returned to pre-pandemic levels for many transit systems amid a shift to telework. For roads, airports and bike-share programs, meanwhile, usage is approaching normal.

Here is how various modes of transportation have fared since before the pandemic.

The charts below compare monthly ridership as a percentage of 2019 monthly numbers (for example, March 2020 numbers are a percentage of March 2019, April 2020 is a percentage of April 2019, June 2022 is a percentage of June 2019). Percentages above 100 percent mean ridership was greater that month than the same month in 2019.

Metrobus is back, while rail struggles

Metrorail was at about 38 percent of pre-pandemic levels in June, the lowest of all modes of transportation included in this analysis.

Ridership fell to 5 percent in April 2020, compared to a year earlier, before slowly rebounding amid a more widespread return to offices this spring. In addition to increased telework, many riders have cited a train shortage — and subsequent lengthy waits for trains — for not using the system after a federal safety investigation led to 60 percent of rail cars being removed.

Metrobus ridership has consistently remained higher than Metrorail during the pandemic, despite historically serving about half the ridership of Metrorail. The bus system is approaching 90 percent of pre-pandemic ridership levels.

With the rise of telework, many commuters have opted out of their daily commute in favor of working from home — or are coming into offices less frequently. The decline also comes as federal workers, Metro’s largest customer base, are being offered more flexibility to work from home.

Metro has struggled with the financial repercussions of losing passengers. Federal pandemic aid is set to expire next summer, which means Metro will need to boost ridership significantly or face service cuts. Metro has proposed fare cuts to focus more on tourists and leisure passengers as it seeks to bring back riders.

Capital Bikeshare returns to normal

Capital Bikeshare surpassed its pre-pandemic levels in November 2021. The week of June 13, the service reported its highest weekly ridership since 2018, with more than 94,000 trips taken. Ridership had dipped to about 20 percent of pre-pandemic levels in April 2020 but quickly rebounded.

The Bikeshare system has served as a form of alternative transportation as other systems have struggled during the pandemic.

Bike-share systems across the country also are reporting elevated ridership.

Air travel makes a resurgence

The Washington region’s three major airports — Dulles International, Baltimore-Washington International Marshall and Reagan National — have largely rebounded, with all three returning to at least 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Monthly passenger totals dipped to as little as 4 percent of pre-pandemic levels in April 2020. Travel held steady between roughly 20 and 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels between June 2020 and February 2021 before surging in March 2021 as the introduction of vaccines reduced the risk of air travel. Passenger counts also approached pre-pandemic levels during holidays such as Fourth of July and Thanksgiving.

Reagan National, with its heavy reliance on domestic travelers, has been quickest to bounce back. Dulles, which relies more on international travel, has been slowest to return among the region’s airports.

Suburban transit ridership sees gains

The Washington region’s suburban public transit systems, such as Fairfax Connector, Alexandria’s DASH, Arlington Transit (ART) and Montgomery County’s Ride On have struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels, but they have made gains since late last year.

DASH ridership jumped after the system announced it would go fare-free in August 2021, attaining about 64 percent of its pre-pandemic ridership by September that year — up from about 40 percent a month earlier. Since then, the system has rebounded to higher levels than Fairfax Connector or ART. Officials with TheBus in Prince George’s County didn’t make ridership numbers available by Thursday afternoon.

