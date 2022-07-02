Large I-270 sinkhole in Md. repaired in time for holiday weekend

Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland transit officials have finished repairing the damaged pipe that formed a traffic-snarling sinkhole on Interstate 270 in the Gaithersburg area, clearing all travel lanes on southbound I-270 to reopen ahead of the July Fourth holiday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Maryland State Highway Administration officials said the 20-by-30-foot sinkhole was formed when a corrugated pipe burst beneath the road, prompting the closure of the highway’s right two lanes on June 15. The repairs cost approximately $425,000, the highway administration said.

“Most people weren’t aware of the enormity of the problem caused by this failed pipe and collapsed roadway,” Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. said in a statement Friday.

Officials say the right shoulder will remain closed until after the holiday to complete additional work off the main roadway.

The lane closures caused backups on a stretch of I-270 that officials said averages about 190,000 vehicles daily. The initial timeline of the repairs was not clear, though Concrete General, a contractor based in Gaithersburg, completed the repairs in just over two weeks.

Maryland officials said they were thankful the repairs were completed in time for the holiday weekend, when AAA predicts a record 42 million people nationwide will be traveling by car, despite elevated gas prices.

“We appreciate the extraordinary patience that drivers provided us during this emergency repair and are happy to have all travel lanes reopened,” state highway administrator Tim Smith said in a statement. “The reopening of the lanes before the busy Fourth of July holiday is a testament to the skill and determination of crews that performed extraordinary work to complete the repair.”

