The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Tractor-trailer fire closes southbound Beltway lanes in Fairfax

By
Updated July 6, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. EDT|Published July 6, 2022 at 4:33 p.m. EDT
Southbound lanes of the Beltway are closed Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. (Virginia Department of Transportation)

Southbound lanes of the Capital Beltway were closed Wednesday afternoon in part of Fairfax County after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

Fairfax County fire officials responded after 4 p.m. to the incident at the U.S. 50 interchange, where crews were working to extinguish the fire.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The express lanes initially were blocked but have since reopened. Delays extended to the Dulles Toll Road interchange.

Officials advised motorists to use an alternate route.

Loading...