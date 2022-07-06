Tractor-trailer fire closes southbound Beltway lanes in Fairfax

Southbound lanes of the Capital Beltway were closed Wednesday afternoon in part of Fairfax County after a tractor-trailer caught fire.
Officials advised motorists to use an alternate route.
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Air travel: Flying this summer? We want to hear about your experience.
Rail travel: The battle that will determine the future of American passenger rail
Air travel: Holiday travelers see fewer flight cancellations, still some headaches
Metro: Transit Police officers to get body cameras this year
Toll lanes: Maryland election could decide fate of Beltway, I-270 toll lanes
Commuting: The uneven recovery of transportation modes in Washington region