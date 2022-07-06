Biden taps Denver airport chief to be next FAA administrator

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden on Wednesday nominated longtime transit official Phillip A. Washington to lead the Federal Aviation Administration — a move that could place an ally atop an agency wrestling with challenges such as certifying the safety of new aircraft and managing surging air travel amid the pandemic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington, who headed Biden’s transition team for transportation after the 2020 election, was named chief executive of Denver International Airport last summer, adding aviation to a career marked by experience in transit. He previously served as chief executive of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority from 2015 to 2021, holding the same role at the Denver Regional Transportation District before that.

His nomination comes as the FAA is under pressure from airlines and passengers to accommodate a growing number of air travelers amid rising numbers of flight delays and cancellations. The FAA has also been working to rebuild its image in the wake of two Boeing Max jet crashes after investigations questioned whether the agency was too deferential to the aerospace giant.

Congress has since ordered changes at the FAA, passing legislation aimed at tightening the agency’s oversight of Boeing and other manufacturers. Provisions included funding for more technical staff and steps to guarantee the independence of Boeing employees who work on the government’s behalf.

Washington did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Many industry officials praised Biden’s choice.

Kevin M. Burke, chief executive of Airports Council International — North America, said in a statement that as chief executive of Denver International, Washington demonstrated he was a “real innovator and problem-solver during one of the most difficult times our industry has faced.”

“His knowledge and experience are exactly what we need in an FAA administrator,” Burke said. “This will be particularly important as we continue efforts to implement the bipartisan infrastructure bill and begin work on the next FAA reauthorization.”

Todd Hauptli, chief executive of the American Association of Airport Executives, also praised Washington’s nomination, calling him an “incisive, thoughtful, deliberate and a gifted, intentional leader.”

Washington also received praise from the largest airline employees union, the Transport Workers Union of America, which said he has been “one of the strongest voices for creating and sustaining high-quality jobs with government investment — including when transitioning to new technologies.”

As head of the Los Angeles Metro system, Washington oversaw 11,000 employees and managed a budget of more than $8 billion, according to the White House. Los Angeles’s system transported 1.2 million boarding passengers daily using a fleet of 2,200 buses and six rail lines.

Washington is a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Army, where he held the rank of command sergeant major. He retired from active duty and was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, given to members of the military who “rendered superior meritorious service in a position of significant responsibility,” according to the Department of Defense.

Washington grew up on Chicago’s south side and has a bachelor’s degree in business from Columbia College, and master’s in management from Webster University.

If confirmed, Washington would replace Billy Nolen, who was tapped to serve as acting FAA administrator following the departure of Steve Dickson, who announced in February he was stepping down from the job to spend more time with his family.

Michael Laris contributed to this report.

