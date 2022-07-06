The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Part of Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County closed due to water main break

July 6, 2022 at 7:05 a.m. EDT
A water main break has closed part of Georgia Avenue northbound between Thayer and Wayne avenues. (Montgomery County Government traffic camera)
Drivers should expect extended delays Wednesday morning due to a water main break on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County.

The incident is on the northbound side of the road between Wayne and Thayer avenues.

Transportation officials said in a Twitter message, “Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route” and should “expect significant delays.”

