Part of Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County closed due to water main break

Drivers should expect extended delays Wednesday morning due to a water main break on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY : The northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue, between Wayne Avenue and Thayer Avenue, are closed as the result of a water main break. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. Expect significant delays. #mcpnews #mcpd #traffic pic.twitter.com/oCoDX98cHF— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 6, 2022
