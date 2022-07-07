Spirit Airlines delays vote on merger with Frontier

Spirit Airlines on Thursday announced it would delay a special meeting one day before shareholders were expected to weigh in on the carrier’s plan to merge with Frontier Airlines.
In making the announcement, the carrier cited its desire to continue discussions with Frontier and JetBlue.
Frontier and Spirit announced plans to merge in February. Then in April, JetBlue announced an unsolicited bid for Spirit. Despite opposition from Spirit’s board, JetBlue has continued its aggressive pursuit of the carrier, taking its case directly to shareholders of the ultra low-cost carrier.
The battle for Spirit comes during a period of change for the airline industry, which saw interest in travel plummet at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, only to be caught flat-footed as travel rebounded.
