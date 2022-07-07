The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Spirit Airlines delays vote on merger with Frontier

The postponement is the third time the carrier has delayed a planned shareholder vote on the deal

July 7, 2022 at 7:17 p.m. EDT
A Spirit Airlines plane sits at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. (Jim Young/Reuters)

Spirit Airlines on Thursday announced it would delay a special meeting one day before shareholders were expected to weigh in on the carrier’s plan to merge with Frontier Airlines.

It’s the third time the company has postponed a vote on the proposed deal. Spirit shareholders originally were scheduled to vote June 10. The company said the most recent vote, which has been scheduled for Friday, will now take place July 15.

In making the announcement, the carrier cited its desire to continue discussions with Frontier and JetBlue.

JetBlue sweetens its offer for Spirit Airlines — again

Frontier and Spirit announced plans to merge in February. Then in April, JetBlue announced an unsolicited bid for Spirit. Despite opposition from Spirit’s board, JetBlue has continued its aggressive pursuit of the carrier, taking its case directly to shareholders of the ultra low-cost carrier.

The battle for Spirit comes during a period of change for the airline industry, which saw interest in travel plummet at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, only to be caught flat-footed as travel rebounded.

