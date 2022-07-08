Hearings set on proposed rate hikes for Dulles Toll Road users

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two hearings have been set for the public to weigh in on a plan that could raise tolls to $6 next year on the Dulles Toll Road. The additional revenue would be used to pay for construction of the $5.8 billion Silver Line rail project. Though Fairfax and Loudoun counties and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority are contributing to the project, toll road users are paying nearly half the cost of the rail extension.

Most drivers who use the toll road now pay $4.75 — $3.25 at the main toll plaza and $1.50 at a ramp. Under the plan MWAA announced in May, rates would increase by $1.25, rising 75 cents at the main toll plaza and 50 cents at off-ramps. It would be the first rate increase since 2019.

MWAA, which manages the toll road, also has scheduled two public hearings on the proposed rate increases: A virtual hearing will be held Monday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The passcode is 174277. Those who wish to join the Zoom meeting by telephone can dial 301-715-8592. The ID for the webinar is 865 5116 1067, and the passcode is 174277.

An in-person hearing is scheduled for July 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott, 45020 Aviation Drive, Dulles, Va., 20166.

There will be no formal presentation at this hearing. Instead, attendees will be able to visit information stations outlining the proposed plan. Those who come to the hearing also can submit written comments or provide comment to an official meeting stenographer.

MWAA also will accept public comments via email at dtrcomments2022@hntb.com from Monday through Aug. 10.

In addition to seeking feedback the toll increase, MWAA also is seeking comment on environmental and sustainability initiatives related to the toll road’s operations and incentives it could provide to encourage users to travel during off-peak hours or to carpool. Additional details of the proposals are available here.

MWAA took responsibility for overseeing construction of the Silver Line extension from the state in 2006. As part of the deal, which officials said would save money and speed construction, MWAA also assumed control of the Dulles Toll Road and was given authority to raise tolls on the 14-mile stretch. The Metro line is the first not built by the transit agency, and instead was constructed by a private contractor hired by MWAA.

