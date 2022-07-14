Internal Metro probe into lapses finds disregard of training process

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Metro training and recertification lapse involving more than 250 train operators that led to the resignation of top executives occurred, in part, because the agency’s former chief operating officer prioritized service levels over safety requirements, a Metro internal investigation found. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The findings, released Thursday during a Metro board committee meeting, troubled members who have fielded criticism in recent months over concerns about lax management. It comes after Metro leaders have spent seven years trying to shift workplace culture toward prioritizing safety above all else.

“This is the one issue that has really resonated across the board in terms of riders, our funding jurisdictions, everyone,” Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said during the meeting. “I actually found the report pretty disturbing that there was such a breakdown when it came to this. … I hope the people that were part of it understand how really bad this was and how bad it looked.”

The report was released amid Metro’s struggles to recruit riders, an effort to replace fare revenue lost during a pandemic-era shift to telework. The agency is facing a projected budget shortfall of more than $300 million next year that could force Metro to raise fares, seek subsidy increases or cut service — options that regional leaders say are harder to sell in the face of recurring safety revelations.

The May discovery of recertification lapses among 257 train operators — nearly half of employees in that role — resulted in transit officials pulling 72 of the most delinquent operators out of work for retraining, creating a worker shortage that slowed rail service. The issue exacerbated already-reduced service stemming from a rail car shortage, now in its ninth month, after the suspension of nearly 60 percent of Metro’s rail cars.

The agency’s 7000-series cars were pulled after a defect was found in the wheels of several cars — an issue federal investigators say was known among some Metro employees.

The recertification lapses prompted D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), among other elected leaders, to question Metro’s management. General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Leader resigned the next day.

Transit officials initially said the lapses occurred after Metro didn’t track individual recertification waivers, which supervisors began granting in 2020 because the agency couldn’t hold classroom training during the pandemic. They also said training was suspended because of the sidelined 7000 series, the model used during training. Train operators are required to go through the recertification process, which includes updated safety practices and procedures, every two years.

On Thursday, Metro Chief Safety Officer Theresa M. Impastato presented different reasons for the lapse after an internal investigation. While the waiver program was created because of the pandemic, she said a “blanket” waiver that covered multiple operators and went beyond the allowed 30-day extension first was issued in March 2020. Training also was suspended at that time, she said. Impastato said training resumed in September 2020 but was suspended again in October 2021, when senior operations officials issued another blanket waiver of recertification requirements.

The waiver was extended in December 2021 and scheduled to run through June, Impastato said.

The use of blanket waivers was never discussed at Metro’s Pandemic Task Force meetings, according to a review of notes from the meetings, she said. Instead, Impastato said, Leader and Lisa Woodruff, then-senior vice president for rail services, made the call without seeking input from other department leaders, as required.

“The investigation determined that the decision to issue a waiver for rail operators was made entirely within operations at the level of the senior vice president of rail and the chief operating officer beginning in March of 2020,” Impastato said. “Subsequent decisions to continue reissuing the waivers also were made within operations.”

Woodruff remains a senior official at Metro but is no longer in the rail services role, Impastato said. Leader and Woodruff could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Operations officials decided to halt training again in October 2021, when rail cars were removed amid the National Transportation Safety Board investigation into defective wheels, Impastato said.

“There was a perception that the priority was to support in the immediate, the investigation, but as we progressed forward with our various return-to-service plans, the direction of the chief operating officer was to concentrate on the return-to-service plans and to deprioritize supplying additional train sets for training purposes,” she said.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission order that suspended the cars did not prohibit the 7000 series from being used for training, Impastato said. The commission was created by Congress in 2017 to oversee safety in the rail system.

“There was no need to suspend the training due to any external action,” she said. “The decision appears to have been made in terms of prioritizing the resources of the operations team.”

In multiple audits and investigations over several years, Metro repeatedly has been cited for prioritizing service over safety guidelines that could create or lengthen delays. In 2020, the safety commission issued a scathing audit that alleged supervisors in the Rail Operations Control Center instructed employees to ignore protocols.

That audit also alleged Woodruff coached employees in the control center about what to tell auditors — a charge she denied and that Metro later said was unfounded after it hired a legal firm to investigate the claim. Woodruff was shifted to another role in late 2020. She was cleared in December 2020, but did not return to her former job, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said Thursday.

Leader appointed her senior vice president of business process development, a role she has remained in since January 2021 with a salary of $276,000, Ly said.

The decision to stop operator training in October 2021 did not involve Metro’s Executive Safety Council, the Rail Safety Standards Committee or follow the agency’s risk management process, Impastato said.

“What I’m hearing is that decision was wrong, and the only reason that at the time no one pointed out that it was wrong is because a limited number of people even knew the decision had been made,” Metro board member Tracy Hadden Loh said during the meeting.

“We found no evidence of communication of that decision outside of the operations team,” Impastato responded.

Loh told fellow board members the breakdown presented an area for the board to take a more hands-on role.

“This is where this does become our job,” she said.

Impastato said some employees were so concerned about the training pause they began to create plans for returning the recertification process so delinquent operators could catch up quickly, “but it was not found to be a priority.”

She said Metro is working to add reviews and checks to its training and accreditation programs and to centralize supervision, which previously fell to individual departments and divisions.

“Any deviations from existing training and certification plans or deviations from Metro standards need to come to the Safety Standards Committee,” she said. “All discussions will be vetted, recorded, and the [safety commission] sits as an observer on that committee, so they’ll know as well.”

