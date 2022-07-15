The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Parking garage partially collapses at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

A city councilman said initial reports indicate no one was hurt.

By
July 15, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. EDT
A parking garage partially collapsed Friday at Baltimore's Inner Harbor. (Baltimore Fire Department)
A parking garage at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor partially collapsed Friday morning, according to the city fire department.

No one appeared to be injured, Baltimore City Council member Eric Costello said.

Images shared by the department on social media showed debris blocking an entrance, but the extent of damage to the structure wasn’t immediately clear.

The garage is tucked behind an office building across the street from Baltimore’s waterfront. Sections of a concrete floor appeared to have crashed down across the entrance to the garage.

WJZ-TV reported that a person working nearby heard what sounded like a crash of thunder about 10 a.m. and found that the garage had collapsed.

