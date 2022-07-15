Parking garage partially collapses at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

A parking garage at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor partially collapsed Friday morning, according to the city fire department.
The garage is tucked behind an office building across the street from Baltimore’s waterfront. Sections of a concrete floor appeared to have crashed down across the entrance to the garage.
WJZ-TV reported that a person working nearby heard what sounded like a crash of thunder about 10 a.m. and found that the garage had collapsed.
We are on scene of a garage collapse at 1 E. Pratt St. at this time, we have no injuries reported. Media Briefing will be at 11:30 at Charles & Pratt St. pic.twitter.com/2p8Qlh7ZG3— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 15, 2022
Parking garage collapse at 1 E Pratt St. Initial report from the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is that there are no injuries. More info to follow as it becomes available.— Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) July 15, 2022
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Flying this summer? We want to hear about your experience.
Beach Drive: NPS weighs making D.C. road car-free every summer
Air travel: Summer travel is boosting airlines’ bottom lines as ticket prices rise
Rail travel: The battle that will determine the future of American passenger rail
Safety: In auto-centric Montgomery, planners suggest ways to make walking safer
Transit: Electric buses to tap solar power using new method for D.C. region