An early look at plans for new rail, pedestrian bridges over the Potomac

Virginia is advancing a $2 billion plan to expand freight and passenger train traffic over the Potomac River, hoping to alleviate a growing bottleneck at a bridge that has connected the Southern and Northeastern U.S. for more than a century. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The plan calls for a new two-track span parallel to the Long Bridge, which serves as the main route for trains traveling south of the nation’s capital. The new span between Washington and Arlington would double train capacity to support commerce and increasing demands for passenger rail along the busy East Coast corridor.

The project will also add a pedestrian and bike bridge between Long Bridge Park in Arlington and East Potomac Park in the District, creating a walkable connection from the growing Crystal City neighborhood to the Southwest Waterfront area. Plans call for the project to be completed by 2030.

Virginia unveiled design concepts for the project this month, the state’s latest move to expand rail options across the state. It’s part of a $3.7 billion deal Virginia sealed last year with Amtrak and CSX that would bolster capacity, expand routes to new cities and ease rail connections to the nation’s capital.

Virginia is advancing a plan to build a new two-track rail bridge over the Potomac River connecting Arlington and the District. (Video: Virginia Passenger Rail Authority)

The new rail bridge will be built with many of the features in the existing span, including its structure, material and form, with steel girders and similar pier spacing, according to preliminary site plans approved this month by the National Capital Planning Commission. The plans also call for the use of Ashlar stone cladding for the bridge piers, and abutments and walls near the George Washington Memorial Parkway, which officials say will make it compatible with the character of the highway.

The bridge will be constructed 40 feet north of the existing crossing. Michael Weil, an urban planner with the NCPC, which has review authority over the project, said the design will complement the existing Long Bridge “without overwhelming its historic character.”

The project is in the early stage of design, with construction expected to begin in 2026. The commission’s approval gives an important green light to keep the project on a timetable for completion in eight years. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, created two years ago to administer rail-expansion programs, is overseeing the Long Bridge project with financial commitments from the state and Amtrak. The authority is also leading efforts to seek federal infrastructure grants.

“All these things are coming together to show this project is real and is happening,” said Michael McLaughlin, the authority’s chief operating officer.

The project within the 1.8-mile corridor comes alongside other pieces of Virginia’s multibillion-dollar rail deal, including construction of a fourth track south of Washington; the acquisition of hundreds of miles of track and right of way; and numerous other improvements in the I-95 corridor and across the state. Adding capacity over the Potomac is a critical component for the state’s ambitions to double passenger rail operations in the Washington-to-Richmond corridor within the decade.

Adding two tracks to create a four-track crossing over the Potomac will allow the state to handle more commuter and intercity rail service, as well as increases in freight transportation over decades, officials said. The expansion will allow Virginia to significantly boost Amtrak and VRE commuter services while separating passenger and freight trains, which officials say will improve service reliability.

Concurrent with the design of the Long Bridge project, Virginia is advancing design of a $185 million project to add a fourth track approaching the bridge from Alexandria, which officials said is funded. Farther south, plans call for adding a third track from Franconia to Occoquan and a rail bypass at Franconia-Springfield, which will allow for the movement of trains when other trains are serving the VRE station.

Approval of the Long Bridge preliminary plans comes in the same month Virginia added more Amtrak service between D.C. and eastern and western parts of the state. With the additions, Amtrak runs eight state-funded round trips daily from Washington. Plans call for more intercity and commuter service in 2026, after the fourth track in Alexandria is completed, with more trains in 2030 following the expansion of Long Bridge.

“Not only are we getting more trains, we’re going to get more trains at different times of the day,” said McLaughlin, adding that late-night and bidirectional trains outside standard commuting hours will give Virginians the option to go into D.C. for an evening sporting event or dinner.

For more than a century, the Long Bridge has carried freight and passenger trains across the Potomac River between Crystal City and the District’s Southwest Waterfront. The bridge’s two-track configuration creates a bottleneck as trains funnel from three tracks to two, slowing the movement of freight and passengers.

As the NCPC reviewed the preliminary design this month, planners lauded the design of the bridge. Commissioners and some residents and leaders sought changes to the design of the pedestrian and bike bridge, which would align about 25 feet north of the new Long Bridge, saying the planned 14-foot deck would be too narrow to accommodate the expected number of users.

Some advocates have suggested widening the span to 20 feet to allow for more space between passing traffic in either direction, in line with other facilities such as the recently built W&OD Trail bridge over Langston Boulevard in Arlington.

Shirlene Cleveland, senior director of the Long Bridge project at the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, said at a July 7 commission meeting that the authority will review the comments and recommendations before assessing whether to widen the pedestrian bridge.

“Obviously the corridor is very narrow,” she said. “We have to fit two bridges in between an existing rail bridge and WMATA’s existing Yellow Line bridge. So we’ll see what’s possible.”

NCPC Chairwoman Elizabeth A. White said she was generally pleased with the project as planned, but urged the authority to look at requests for the pedestrian bridge from a safety point of view to “get it right.”

“It does seem the overall approach is going in the right direction,” she said.

