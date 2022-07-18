Silver Line’s second phase will cost an additional $250M

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Officials with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority are seeking an additional $250 million in funding to pay for construction of the second phase of the Silver Line rail project, citing the project’s complexity, coronavirus-related restrictions, an increase in the cost of building materials, and supply chain slowdowns as key factors for the cost increase.

The additional dollars will push the price tag for the second phase of the rail line, which was originally scheduled to open in 2018, to just over $3 billion. The original estimate was about $2.8 billion.

The request must be approved by MWAA’s board of directors at its meeting Wednesday. MWAA is overseeing construction of the rail line, which ultimately will become part of the region’s Metro system and will be managed and operated by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The additional cost would be spread among the project’s funding partners, which include Fairfax and Loudoun counties, MWAA, and Dulles Toll Road users under a predetermined formula. According to a staff report, the increase will not have an impact on toll rates, which are set to rise next year under a previously published schedule.

Just last month, a presentation to the MWAA board indicated the project was still on budget.

“I have just learned about this today and will be carefully looking at it,” said Jeffrey C. McKay (D-At Large), chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “Cost increases on projects of this size are never enjoyable, but are also not unusual.

“That said, we will fully analyze and scrutinize the reasons to be sure that this is the very last financial adjustment for this project and that Fairfax County is under no further obligations for any capital payments.”

Officials in Loudoun County did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MWAA said it arrived at the $250 million figure after concluding negotiations with its contractors and with officials at Metro. The funding will include a pool of money that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority can tap to cover additional expenses related to issues that arose during construction, including concerns about defective panels installed at five of the six new stations that will be part of the rail extension.

MWAA declared the project substantially complete late last year. Last month, Metro took control of the rail extension, a milestone that raised the possibility that passenger service could begin this fall. Once open, the rail line will extend service into Loudoun County and will include a stop at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Because it appeared to be less challenging than the project’s first phase, which involved constructing a tunnel under Tysons and building large sections of track over the Capital Beltway, airport authority officials had hoped they would save money on the project’s second phase. Initial bids to build the rail line came in below MWAA’s estimates.

But those hopes were quickly dashed, and contractors found themselves dealing with problems. For example, an early decision to comply with new requirements for storm-water management added to the project’s cost and caused a 13-month delay. Subsequent projects pushed the project’s opening date even later.

By comparison, the project’s first phase, which included five stations — four in Tysons and one in Reston — was six months late and more than $220 million over budget. It was built by Bechtel.

Bechtel had hoped to win the contract to build the rail line’s second phase, but MWAA turned to a different company: Capital Rail Constructors, a joint venture between Bethesda-based Clark Construction Group and Kiewit Infrastructure Group. Hensel Phelps was hired to build the rail yard that also was part of the project.

The companies were selected by MWAA not only for their technical know-how, but also because they said they could build the rail-line extension and yard for less than their competitors.

