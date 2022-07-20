TSA stops Virginia man with loaded gun at Dulles Airport checkpoint

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Loudoun County man was cited by police Tuesday after a Transportation Security Administration officer found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag, authorities said. TSA officials said the Bluemont, Va., man was carrying a 9mm gun loaded with 12 bullets. The weapon was caught at a security checkpoint, where the gun was detected in an X-ray machine.

The officer notified Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police, who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. Police did not release the man’s name Wednesday.

“Carrying a loaded gun to an airport is an accident waiting to happen,” Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said in a statement. “Responsible gun owners know the right way to transport a firearm for a flight and it starts with ensuring that it is not loaded.”

Passengers may travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are packaged and declared at an airline ticket counter, the TSA said. Travelers with a gun at an airport checkpoint can face a federal civil penalty that can cost thousands of dollars.

TSA officers this year have caught 13 firearms at Dulles, a number that has risen in recent years. Nationwide, about 86 percent of guns caught by TSA this year were loaded.

