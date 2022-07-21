Want to curb traffic? Build homes near jobs and transit, COG leader says.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chuck Bean has spent 10 years leading the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) as it has addressed safety problems on Metrorail, diversified the regional economy beyond a “government town” and endured a global pandemic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bean, 58, recently announced he will leave his position as COG’s executive director in February 2023 to travel with his wife, Betsy Howes-Bean, and volunteer.

Bean, who lives in Arlington, is unknown to many D.C.-area residents, but as liaison between COG’s 125 staffers and public officials representing 24 counties and cities, he has played a lead role in coordinating regional planning to improve transportation, combat climate change and encourage more housing construction.

He spoke with The Washington Post about how the region can help its transit systems recover from the pandemic, help residents in historically underserved communities better reach jobs and build an integrated network of electric vehicle charging stations. The interview was edited for length and clarity.

Advertisement

Q: You’ve said Metrorail experienced serious safety problems shortly after you started at COG, such as frequent track fires, that led to the major SafeTrack rehabilitation program in 2016. Where do you think Metro stands now on safety issues?

Bean: I’m hopeful that in the next few months, by the time we get into the fall, we’ll have the 7000-series car problem resolved, the Silver Line’s Phase 2 will be open, and we’ll have new energy and synergy between the [Metro] board and the new general manager. All of those things are going in the right direction. One thing we did not have [before] was the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. The idea of an independent safety oversight entity had floated around. One day I got a letter from the secretaries of transportation for Maryland and Virginia and the D.C. transportation director asking if we would use federal funding to create a safety commission. I think that’s one of my proudest achievements that COG realized during the last 10 years. I think we’re hearing more about safety, in part, because of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. I’m hopeful there will be good working relationships between the [commission] and Metro that will continue to improve safety in the next few years. Getting dedicated funding for Metro’s capital needs and creating the safety commission put Metro in a better place. It’s not entirely there yet, but Metro is in a much better place than even five years ago.

Q: How do you see the region’s transportation network, especially transit systems, recovering from the pandemic?

Advertisement

Bean: That’s the question for the 2020s. That’s the post-pandemic pivot. I think that question begins with an analysis of what are the implications of this much higher rate of people working from home? The question is, will these higher rates persist? … We have about 3.2 million jobs in the region. A little more than half of all these jobs are telework-ready, so that ballparks to 1.6 million workers in the region [who can telework] and now commute in two or three days a week. There’s less gravitational pull to the center core for these 1.6 million workers [who can move farther out]. … Metrorail ridership is coming back more slowly than many of us might have hoped for, but I think we’re now back to the highest rate, compared with pre-pandemic. Suburban transit ridership is going up at a much faster pace.

Q: Metrorail’s weekday ridership is still at about 42 percent of pre-pandemic levels. How do you see that recovering, or not?

Bean: I think the three things Metrorail can control that will contribute to its future are the return of the 7000 [series] cars, the completion of the Silver Line’s Phase 2 and a strong working relationship between the GM, Metro board and WMATA employees. The thing that’s beyond Metro’s control is the return of the commuter, because that’s what Metrorail focuses its bigger numbers on, specifically the return of the federal workforce. I don’t have an answer for how that’s going to play out. … I empathize with the federal government because I might talk about the post-pandemic pivot, but there are still unknowns that I think the federal government is trying to figure out.

Q: COG has focused a lot during your tenure on increasing the supply of affordable housing. How does the region’s lack of affordable housing contribute to its traffic congestion?

Advertisement

Bean: A few years ago, we modeled various things that could be done to improve transportation and congestion. One of the things was to build more housing closer to jobs so that there’s more within a half-hour commute, rather than a two-hour commute. So if you want to improve transportation, one way is to improve the housing supply and the location of that housing. We’re essentially in a housing shortage right now. In the last few years, the region has not created enough housing for the increased population from the increase in jobs. There’s not enough housing within a half-hour commute, whether that’s by car or by transit, so people have to [live] further and further out. That just creates longer commutes and more congestion.

Q: Last year, the COG board made its first regional commitment to prioritize equity in planning and investment decisions on issues like affordable housing, economic development and transportation. When and how did the greater focus on equity come about?

Bean: Our unified planning framework has a focus on housing, greenhouse gas emissions and optimizing transit. The fourth prong is equity, specifically equity emphasis areas. We looked at all 1,222 census tracts in the region to find concentrations of low-income communities and/or concentrations of communities of color. We came to focus on about 350 census tracts and developed a commitment that they needed to be emphasized and prioritized. We were doing that analysis. I would say it was galvanized by the racial reckoning of 2020, and a focus on equity came to the forefront. … These census tracts occupy just 10 percent of the region’s land mass — they’re a little bit more dense than the average census tract — but contain 30 percent of the region’s population. About 1.5 million people are in these census tracts. They’re like an acupuncture chart on equity. We need to focus on these areas and connect them.

Q: You’ve said before that to address equity, you also need to make it easier for people to reach transit stations. Can you elaborate on the connection between equity and access to mass transit?

Advertisement

Bean: It’s really focused on optimizing the land use so as many people can get on transit as possible. There will be 225 high-capacity transit station areas by 2030. There are 150 of them now, and 75 will be added by 2030. I don’t think any other region in the entire country is making those kind of strides in the next decade. These also are just 10 percent of the region’s land mass, but 55 percent of the future job growth will be in these nodes. … We’ll also need an array of housing at different price points.

Q: What would you still like to see the region accomplish in your remaining seven months?

Bean: I’d like to work toward a regional approach to [expanding] electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Rather than County X having its plan and County Y having its plan maybe with a different vendor, it would be better if we all did it together. So many trips cross different jurisdictions. It’s going to be complicated. … There are big procurements for this charging infrastructure, so there’s potentially massive buying power by procuring them together rather than separately. This is all precipitated by a major influx of federal funding for [electric vehicle] charging infrastructure. This is something we can focus on in the next six, 12 or 24 months. How can we all work together?

GiftOutline Gift Article