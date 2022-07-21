Drone sighting briefly stops air traffic at Reagan National

Flights into and out of Reagan National Airport were halted for about a half-hour Thursday after a drone was spotted near a runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
FAA officials said the agency notified police of the drone sighting.
Airport officials referred calls about flight delays to individual airlines.
