Drone sighting briefly stops air traffic at Reagan National

Some flights were delayed after arrivals and departures were temporarily halted

July 21, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. EDT
Flights into and out of Reagan National Airport were stopped temporarily Thursday after reports of a drone flying near a runway. (Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
Flights into and out of Reagan National Airport were halted for about a half-hour Thursday after a drone was spotted near a runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

National Airport officials said they became aware of reports of a drone about 1:30 p.m. FAA officials initially warned of a two-hour ground stop at the airport, but lifted the ground stop after about 30 minutes.

FAA officials said the agency notified police of the drone sighting.

Airport officials referred calls about flight delays to individual airlines.

