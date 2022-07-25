NTSB: Pilot described ‘near death’ experience after wing hit the ground

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The pilots didn’t realize they had hit anything until they were back at the airport. The American Airlines Airbus A321 jet had lurched to the left on takeoff, hitting the ground, but the plane carried on into the sky as the rattled pilots tried to figure out what was wrong, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Friday.

The board’s investigators concluded that the plane’s captain was responsible for the April 2019 incident, applying too much rudder as he tried to take off in a crosswind.

None of the 110 people onboard were hurt, and the Los Angeles-bound plane quickly returned to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. But the captain and a flight attendant later described the incident as a “near death” experience. The damaged plane was later scrapped.

American said in a statement that it was reviewing the findings.

“The safety of our customers and team members comes above all else at American,” the airline said. “It guides every decision we make and action we take.”

A transcript of conversations between the captain and his first officer shows how the two were confused and didn’t realize how badly damaged the plane was as they continued to climb out of New York.

“Are we continuing?” the first officer asked, according to a transcript released by the NTSB. “ … I thought we were gone.”

“Well she feels normal now,” the captain said a few minutes later.

The first officer again raised the idea of turning back.

“You know just, for the politics of it all it might not be a bad idea [to] go back,” he said, according to the transcript. “… I thought it was over. I thought we were goin down.”

The pilot eventually agreed and turned control over to the first officer, telling investigators later that he knew the first officer was thinking more clearly than he was.

A flight attendant shared the first hint of the extent of the damage, saying a business-class passenger had spotted something wrong with the wing. As soon as the plane was back on the ground, the extent of the damage was clear.

“Dude there’s extensive damage on that leading edge on that left hand side. Bad damage,” a member of the ramp crew said, according to the transcript. “I’m glad you guys made it.”

American Airlines later found a 323-foot scrape mark that the wing left on the runway and discovered it had also struck a distance marker. Images included in the NTSB report show the wingtip mangled, with part of the marker lodged in it.

In a statement afterward, one of the flight attendants on the plane called the pilots heroes.

“Our near death experience was terrifying and I am personally so grateful for our excellent pilots who were able to regain control of the aircraft, continue our take off, and land us safely once again,” the statement said.

