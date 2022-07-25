Officer shoots woman who fired gun at Dallas Love Field Airport

A woman fired shots inside Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday, sending air travelers scrambling amid an evacuation of the terminal. A police officer then shot and wounded the woman. No one else was injured.
The woman was dropped off about 11 a.m. near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter, then went into a restroom to change clothes before reemerging, Garcia said.
“She produces a handgun and begins firing. At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming, the most of what we’re seeing now is she was aiming at the ceiling,” Garcia said, noting early information is likely to change as the investigation continues.
An officer who was nearby shot the woman, who was taken to into custody and being treated at Parkland Hospital.
No information on a possible motive was released.
Love Field is a Southwest Airlines hub located less than seven miles from downtown Dallas, with a fraction of the air traffic that serves Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Flying this summer? We want to hear about your experience.
Amtrak: Rail delays rise with travel demand as summer season booms
Transit: Woman leaps from burning Boston subway train into river below
Metro: Matt Hilburn, who fought to ‘Unsuck’ Metro, dies at 54
Silver Line: Second phase will cost an additional $250 million
Miami landing: NTSB: Left side of jet vibrated before landing gear collapse