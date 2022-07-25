Officer shoots woman who fired gun at Dallas Love Field Airport

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A woman fired shots inside Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday, sending air travelers scrambling amid an evacuation of the terminal. A police officer then shot and wounded the woman. No one else was injured. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dallas police Chief Edgardo Garcia said the 37-year-old woman fired the handgun and was shot by police in the “lower extremities,” then arrested.

The woman was dropped off about 11 a.m. near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter, then went into a restroom to change clothes before reemerging, Garcia said.

“She produces a handgun and begins firing. At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming, the most of what we’re seeing now is she was aiming at the ceiling,” Garcia said, noting early information is likely to change as the investigation continues.

An officer who was nearby shot the woman, who was taken to into custody and being treated at Parkland Hospital.

No information on a possible motive was released.

Love Field is a Southwest Airlines hub located less than seven miles from downtown Dallas, with a fraction of the air traffic that serves Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

GiftOutline Gift Article