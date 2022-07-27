Spirit, Frontier end merger talks as JetBlue’s competing offer awaits

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spirit Airlines said Wednesday it is terminating merger talks with Frontier Airlines, coming as it was expected to announce the results of a shareholder vote on the plan. Spirit said it is still in talks with JetBlue Airways, which has mounted a campaign to acquire the low-cost carrier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The outcome is a blow to executives at Spirit and Frontier, who spent months trying to fend off JetBlue. Spirit’s board postponed the vote four times as it sought more time to examine the proposals from Frontier and JetBlue as questions arose about whether Spirit’s shareholders would back the Frontier merger.

Spirit shareholders stood to receive $4.13, plus 1.9 Frontier shares, for each Spirit share they held — a deal worth about $2.7 billion. JetBlue has offered $33.50 in cash —a $3.7 billion deal that is a lucrative proposition at today’s prices, but one that Spirit and Frontier argued might look less attractive by the time the deal closes.

In a July 10 letter, Frontier chief executive Barry Biffle acknowledged there were not enough votes in favor of the merger and requested the carrier delay the vote until Wednesday. The delay was meant to provide additional time to convince Spirit shareholders they would gain more in the long run if they support a Frontier-Spirit merger.

“Our proposed combination is not only pro-competitive — making it possible to bring ultralow fares to more routes in competition with larger, high-cost, high-fare airlines — our offer delivers significantly greater value to Spirit stockholders,” Biffle wrote. “The opportunistic cash offer from JetBlue, creates a hard cap on value.”

The public campaign by JetBlue had shaken up what initially was expected to be a relatively straightforward transaction after Frontier and Spirit announced plans to merge in February. The battle has led to a bidding war for the Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier known for cheap fares but not always great service.

The merger proposal — and JetBlue’s subsequent campaign — emerged as the airline industry is trying to recover from blows inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. Travelers have proved more eager to get back onboard than the industry expected, catching airlines short-staffed and leaving passengers facing a wave of delays and cancellations.

Spirit’s board previously rejected overtures from JetBlue, citing concerns about whether a merger could win approval from federal regulators at a time when the Biden administration has pledged to more closely scrutinize consolidation in key U.S. industries.

Last month, Frontier increased the “breakup” fee it would pay to Spirit in the event the merger failed to pass regulatory scrutiny, matching the $350 million offered by JetBlue — only to have JetBlue increase its amount to $400 million.

Even so, Spirit chief executive Ted Christie reiterated the carrier’s desire to move forward with the Frontier merger, saying the carrier was concerned a JetBlue deal couldn’t win regulatory approval.

A Frontier-Spirit merger also would have faced scrutiny, but Spirit’s board had indicated it believed such a deal would have a better chance of being approved.

Kerry Tan, an associate professor of economics at Loyola University Maryland, said while the regulatory hurdles are significant, it is likely that Spirit’s shareholders will seek to close a deal with JetBlue.

“The offer from JetBlue is so financially lucrative that it would be hard for Spirit shareholders to say no,” he said.

Frontier has said its offer was final. Tan said the carrier might be happy as the dominant ultra-low-cost carrier in the market should JetBlue absorb Spirit.

Analysts say JetBlue’s aggressive pursuit of Spirit represents an opportunity for the carrier to accelerate its growth and potentially shield it from becoming a takeover target itself. At a time when airlines are struggling to hire and train employees — particularly pilots — a merger would give JetBlue access to experienced aviators and allow it to expand its network to key markets, including Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, where it does not have a strong presence.

JetBlue was the fifth-busiest carrier before the pandemic, with 43 million passengers in 2019, while Spirit ranked eighth, according to Transportation Department data. Frontier was the ninth-largest airline. Frontier and Spirit combined would eclipse JetBlue to become the fifth-largest carrier.

Consumer advocates and some Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns about both potential mergers, noting that with four large carriers dominating the market, further consolidation leaves consumers with even fewer options.

Frontier and Spirit have said the deal would create a more formidable rival to American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, a move they said also would bring cheaper fares and service to smaller cities.

But Tan said from the perspective of the biggest carriers, any merger among smaller players is of little concern: “I don’t think they’re scared either way.”

