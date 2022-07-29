The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Metro briefly suspends Red Line service in part of D.C.

Updated July 29, 2022 at 12:28 p.m. EDT|Published July 29, 2022 at 12:06 p.m. EDT
The Cleveland Park Metro station. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Metro briefly suspended rail service Friday on part of the Red Line in the District because of smoke coming from beneath an escalator at the Cleveland Park station, transit authorities said. The Metro station remained closed Friday afternoon.

D.C. firefighters responded to the scene just before noon. Authorities said no injuries were reported.

The service suspension was lifted after about 20 minutes and trains began sharing a track between the Van Ness and Dupont Circle stations, Metro officials said.

Shuttle buses were being brought in to bridge riders between the closed stations.

