Metro briefly suspends Red Line service in part of D.C.

Metro briefly suspended rail service Friday on part of the Red Line in the District because of smoke coming from beneath an escalator at the Cleveland Park station, transit authorities said. The Metro station remained closed Friday afternoon.
The service suspension was lifted after about 20 minutes and trains began sharing a track between the Van Ness and Dupont Circle stations, Metro officials said.
Shuttle buses were being brought in to bridge riders between the closed stations.
Box Alarm Cleveland Park @wmata station 3500 block Conn. Ave NW. #DCsBravest investigating a smoke condition believed to be emanating from the escalator. No injuries reported.— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 29, 2022
