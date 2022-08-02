Despite signage, D.C. drivers aren’t slowing in school zones, study says

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. drivers traveling through school zones, where signage directs them to slow down and be more alert for children, are not reducing speeds and are getting into crashes at the same rate as along other roadways, according to a new study that offers a snapshot of driving behaviors around schools. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The presence of traffic and school zone signs also doesn’t significantly slow drivers, especially around schools with lower-income students, according to the report by traffic analytics firm INRIX, which reviewed traffic data around 27 schools across the city’s four quadrants.

Crashes were marginally less severe in school zones, the data show, even as speed and crash rates remained similar, according to the study.

The District last year recorded its highest number of traffic deaths in 14 years, bringing increasing attention to the number of injuries and fatalities on city streets. The report backs anecdotal evidence raised by advocates and parents about drivers disregarding traffic rules and follows several collisions involving schoolchildren, which sounded alarm among city leaders last fall.

According to INRIX, about 20 percent of drivers travel at least 10 mph above the 15 mph speed limit in school zones. Speeders are more prevalent around schools in Southeast and Southwest Washington, as well as areas with the highest concentration of lower-income students.

“Things like reducing speed limits alone do not do that much to drop speeds,” said Bob Pishue, an INRIX transportation analyst who led the study. “That’s something that can be done relatively fast and it’s a blanket approach, but as a society we need to dig deeper. We need to figure out what we can do, especially around those high-fatality, high-injury and low-income areas where speeding is prevalent, likely due to underinvestment over the years.”

The District has pushed policies to enhance street safety in areas with a high numbers of children who walk. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced plans in November to increase the presence of D.C. police around some schools so officers can stop drivers who speed or run red lights and stop signs near schools. The mayor’s budget this year included a boost to the city’s crossing guard program and the addition of traffic cameras to increase automated enforcement citywide.

Some residents have asked for infrastructure, such as speed bumps and electronic signs, or a faster process to alert the city when an intersection or road needs a safety improvement. The D.C. Council is expected to vote on a bill introduced by Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) that would require a traffic signal or an all-way stop, raised crosswalks and curb extensions at every intersection adjacent to a school, and that would boost traffic enforcement in school zones.

The INRIX analysis was made with a new tool the firm says can help cities analyze crashes, vehicle traffic and U.S. census data to help prioritize and measure the effectiveness of roadway safety programs.

Avery Ash, head of global public policy at INRIX, said in cities like the District — which recently reduced speed limits and increased signage around school zones — the next step is analyzing the effects of policies with data.

“This is an evolving process where none of these policy changes or mitigation techniques is going to be a silver bullet,” Ash said. “What we’re able to do, though, [with this tool] is provide that real-time feedback to really start generating that loop of constant improvements to these sorts of safety-focused programs.”

Pishue said INRIX studied traffic data from the first quarter of 2022 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., when children are arriving at schools. He mapped D.C. crash data and studied the road infrastructure one-quarter of a mile around schools.

He found that speeding and the number of crashes varied little between school zone and non-school-zone areas, and that the number of crashes was slightly overrepresented in school zones based on vehicle-miles traveled. INRIX said about 33 percent occurred in school zones, while only 30 percent of traffic occurs in those areas.

Inconsistencies in the city’s school zone signage and policies, the researchers found, can make it confusing to drivers and create challenging conditions for enforcement.

In some areas, signs indicate a 15 mph speed limit in effect during an eight-hour period of the school day, while in other areas, restrictions apply when lights are flashing or when children are present. Some school zones have signs on one side of the road only, while in some intersections, north-south roads have restrictions but not the west-east roads.

“It can lead to driver confusion,” Pishue said.

One positive finding, he said, is that crashes were marginally less severe where school zone designations were present. This could be attributed to overall lower speeds around schools when compared with major corridors where speed limits are higher. Many of the city’s fatalities occur on major arterial roads. A Washington Post analysis earlier this year found traffic deaths hit low-income communities harder.

The INRIX analysis found that speeding is more prevalent around schools in Southeast and Southwest Washington. For example, 22 percent of drivers travel at least 10 mph above the school zone speed limit in Southeast, compared with 14 percent in Northeast.

Speeding is also a bigger problem around schools with a higher proportion of low-income students. About 24 percent of drivers near lower-income schools travel faster than 25 mph in the 15 mph zones, compared with 17 percent in upper-income schools, according to the report.

Near Stanton Elementary School in Southeast, where a high proportion of students are economically disadvantaged, the analysis found that, on average, more than 30 percent of vehicles on Naylor Road SE travel faster than 25 mph during the morning hours when students are walking to school.

At one section of Naylor Road, a long block south of the school — between Denver Street SE and 28th Street SE — 55 percent of drivers travel faster than 25 mph, according to the analysis. The speed increase, INRIX found, was partly due to confusing signage.

The data, Pishue said, presents a case for the District to direct more resources near schools that serve lower-income students.

