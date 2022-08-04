The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Fallen tree closes northbound Beltway lanes near Springfield

August 4, 2022 at 5:54 a.m. EDT
A fallen tree closed northbound lanes of the Beltway’s inner loop ahead of the Braddock Road exit early Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers should use an alternative route, according to the department.

