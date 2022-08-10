Outgoing WSSC Water leader calls utility ‘organization in crisis’

Placeholder while article actions load

The outgoing leader of Maryland’s largest water utility is seeking the resignation of two members of the utility’s board, saying WSSC Water is an “organization in crisis.” The call by General Manager Carla A. Reid follows months of scrutiny of the utility’s billing system, particularly by the two commissioners whom she said should resign or be removed. The commissioners — Keith E. Bell, representing Prince George’s County, and T. Eloise Foster, representing Montgomery County — have questioned the utility’s procurement and management of a 3-year-old billing system, whose $40 million budget has tripled.

Some utility officials have said the system also hasn’t done enough to help customers address billing problems online, leading to numerous complaints of long hold times and unanswered calls at the utility’s customer service center.

In an Aug. 3 letter to leaders of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, Reid said the commissioners improperly interfered in daily operations by reducing her authority last month to make high-level personnel changes. Reid, who has led WSSC Water since 2016, said the move followed the board deciding in June to not renew her contract, which expires at the end of the year.

The seven-page letter, obtained by The Washington Post, illustrates the kind of political infighting that has plagued the bicounty agency for years, including tensions between general managers and commissioners. Foster said during the board’s July meeting that the board had decided in a closed-door session to not renew Reid’s contract but did not say why. Board members told Reid they were curbing her personnel authority, as often occurs with other outgoing chief executives.

Reid has publicly accused the commissioners of curtailing her power — a step she said had not been taken during previous WSSC Water leadership transitions — because she is the utility’s first female leader.

“WSSC Water is an organization in crisis because of the abhorrent conduct of certain Commissioners and their misuse of power,” Reid wrote. “ … The conduct of these commissioners has created a cancer in the organization.”

WSSC Water, which has about 1,700 employees, is governed by a six-member board, with county executives in Montgomery and Prince George’s appointing three commissioners each. The general manager reports to the board. Reid is paid $297,252 annually, and commissioners are paid $13,000, according to a WSSC Water spokesman.

WSSC Water provides water and sewer services to nearly 2 million people in the Washington suburbs and has come under scrutiny for high administrative costs, water-main breaks and spills of untreated sewage. It is funded by customers, whose rates have risen by about 6 percent annually in recent years.

Reid’s letter drew a swift response from Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D). In an Aug. 5 letter to Bell, Miriam L. Brewer, appointments liaison for Alsobrooks, said the executive “intends to commence the process for your removal” from the board.

“A central concern was your routine encroachment from your role of governance to attempting to dictate the organization’s daily operations,” the letter said.

In an interview, Bell called Brewer’s letter a “knee-jerk reaction” to Reid’s allegations.

Bell, a federal administrative law judge, denied improperly interfering in personnel issues, saying he works to fulfill his fiduciary responsibility as a commissioner. Bell has led the board’s recent questioning of WSSC Water officials about the billing system’s cost overruns.

“My goal here is to make sure we are doing the right thing for WSSC Water and ratepayers,” Bell said.

Foster did not respond Wednesday to a call and email seeking comment. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., Montgomery’s chief administrative officer, said Wednesday that Elrich has no plans to remove Foster from the board. Madaleno cited her “decades of leadership,” including as former secretary of the Maryland Department of Budget and Management.

“He has full faith in her and the value she brings to the rate payers of WSSC,” Madaleno said in an interview.

Reid returned to WSSC Water after top administrative jobs with Montgomery and Prince George’s governments. She worked at the utility for 20 years before leaving as deputy general manager in 2006, five months after being cited for speeding and crashing a utility vehicle on the Capital Beltway, her fifth incident in a utility-owned vehicle.

In an interview, Reid said she is seeking the two commissioners’ removal because she believes the board must be “impartial” to choose her successor. She said she had not been told why commissioners voted unanimously to not renew her contract but said it “feels like retaliation” after she referred to the utility’s ethics board allegations that an IT manager had assisted in the hiring of six friends and former colleagues, including some who weren’t qualified.

“I never got a reason,” Reid said. “Never got any kind of discussion with the commissioners regarding transition or regarding their thoughts about not renewing my contract.”

The board has scrutinized the billing system, implemented in mid-2019, that has soared from a $40 million budget to $120 million, according to board meeting recordings. Commissioners have said utility leaders didn’t make clear that the system would be the first of its kind that its vendor, Oracle, had implemented in North America.

The billing system, known as Project Cornerstone, was designed to make bills more user-friendly and eventually allow customers’ water usage to be transmitted automatically from their meters to the utility rather than through meter readers, according to board meeting recordings.

Utility officials have said they selected Oracle to develop the system in 2017, without putting the project out to bid, because the utility already used other Oracle software. Reid also has said the utility needed the system to quickly implement a new rate structure after the Maryland Public Service Commission found its previous structure discriminated against larger households.

But the project quickly ran into problems, with the price continuing to climb as Oracle submitted change orders and the utility relied heavily on vendors who were flown in from around the country, according to board meeting discussions.

In February, the board voted unanimously to hire an independent firm to investigate the problems and how the system was procured. The board also put on hold additional spending until the utility analyzes whether it would be more cost-effective to switch to another software company.

Reid said Project Cornerstone had been a success, saying the additional costs have been “normal” for such a large project and were “never considered or represented to be part of the project budget,” according to a February memo she wrote to the board.

Del. Al Carr (D-Montgomery), who has followed WSSC Water closely, said the utility has a history of “serious overspending issues,” even as its customers pay water rates almost twice as high as they would in Fairfax County.

Asked about the commissioners whom Reid wants removed, Carr said, “They’re doing their jobs. They’re providing the oversight they should be.”

Director of News Research Monika Mathur contributed to this report.

