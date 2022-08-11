Pedestrian, bike and transit projects in D.C. area get federal boost

Placeholder while article actions load

A proposed bicycle and pedestrian crossing that would create a walkable connection from Northern Virginia’s growing Crystal City neighborhood to the District’s Southwest Waterfront area is getting a $20 million federal grant, officials announced Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In Southeast Washington, a long-planned 3.8-mile trail off South Capitol Street is getting $10 million, just under half the project’s budget. Across the Maryland line, Prince George’s County is securing $20.5 million to enhance bus connection, add sidewalks and bike lanes, and improve access to the New Carrollton station.

The projects are among five in the greater Washington region receiving nearly $60 million in federal funding under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The D.C.-area projects are among 166 nationwide that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday would get funding under RAISE, which is receiving an infusion of $7.5 billion over five years from last year’s infrastructure law.

Projects funded by the program aim to improve conditions for walkers, bicyclists and public transit users.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” Buttigieg said in a statement.

Other federal grants include $3 million to improve sidewalk and streetscape along the U.S. Route 1 corridor in Spotsylvania County and $6 million to add dedicated bus lanes and other bus and pedestrian connections at Baltimore Penn Station. The District is also getting $9.5 million to buy 17 new DC Circulator buses through a separate grant program.

Among the biggest projects is the span over the Potomac River, which is expected to add a new connection in a busy corridor for pedestrian and bike traffic. It is part of the $2 billion Long Bridge project that also will add new rail tracks, doubling capacity for train traffic between D.C. and Virginia by 2030.

The federal grant will cover about 23 percent of the pedestrian crossing’s cost, estimated at about $88 million, according to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, which is overseeing the project.

The project, in the early stage of design, will link Long Bridge Park in Arlington and East Potomac Park in the District. Recently unveiled concepts show a bridge with a deck about 14-feet wide, aligned about 25 feet north of the proposed new Long Bridge.

Once built, the bridge will create a “safe, direct, and a more pleasant experience,” said Michael McLaughlin, the rail authority’s chief operating officer.

“This RAISE grant will further our efforts to make that a reality,” he said.

In the nation’s capital, the District Department of Transportation was awarded $10 million to build a 10-foot-wide, 3.8-mile trail from South Capitol Street and Firth Sterling Avenue SE to the Oxon Hill Farm Trail. The trail, which has a price tag of $25.1 million, will extend the popular Anacostia Riverwalk Trail system.

“The trail will complete an important missing link in the National Capital Trail Network and will have a positive effect on the quality of life for the residents of the District of Columbia as a whole,” DDOT Director Everett Lott said in a statement.

Work on the trail is expected to begin next year. The remaining funding will come from a mix of federal and local funding sources, city officials said.

DDOT officials Thursday said the agency also received a Low or No Emissions Bus Grant from the Federal Transit Administration that will support the city’s efforts to transition the Circulator system from fossil fuels to electric, hybrid or clean diesel-powered buses. The city will procure 17 electric buses with the $9.59 million grant.

In Prince George’s, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) welcomed the news of a $20.5 million grant for improvements around the New Carrollton transit station, where the county is planning a $47 million overhaul. Plans call for a new train hall for Metro, MARC commuter trains and Amtrak, as well as better connections to Metrobus, the county’s TheBus system and intercity bus services, as well as the future Purple Line light rail.

The effort is part of a plan to revitalize New Carrollton, the county’s busiest transit hub and home to major state and federal agency headquarters.

“This is a major investment in the future of Prince George’s County,” U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Reps. Steny H. Hoyer, John Sarbanes, Anthony G. Brown, and Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) said in a joint statement. “This funding will help grow New Carrollton Station into a state-of-the-art bus and rail transit hub that is more accessible by foot, bike, or car and promotes sustainable development in the surrounding communities.”

County leaders have sought to lure more commercial and residential development to New Carrollton for more than a decade. The project is a renewed effort to create a “downtown” area in the county, Alsobrooks said, adding it will ensure the area “becomes the premier transit hub on the Eastern Seaboard.”

The proposed changes also will enhance connectivity to the Metro station, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said, adding the investment will help attract Metro customers, new businesses and additional housing at New Carrollton.

“Excited for this transformational transit & economic development project,” he tweeted.

