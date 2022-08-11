166 infrastructure projects awarded billions in federal funding

Placeholder while article actions load

Berlin, a small city in New Hampshire’s rural North Country, has a problem. Its seven feet of snow each winter plug up streets and sidewalks, making them treacherous for tourists and residents trying to make it downtown. Pedestrians fall. Cars crash. The costly process of plowing, dumping, salting and sanding leaves a mess.

“After all this effort, streets and sidewalks are rarely free from snow and ice,” the city told Transportation Department officials in a grant application. And once spring comes, “on windy days, remnant dust fills the downtown air.”

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that Berlin’s idea for solving these problems — a snowmelt system that will pump excess heat from a nearby biomass power plant through condensed water pipes under downtown roads and sidewalks — is one of 166 projects to receive funding under a popular but oversubscribed program that is receiving an infusion of $7.5 billion over five years under last year’s infrastructure law.

“Learning about these projects and providing the funding to help make more of them a reality is one of the best parts of serving in this role,” Buttigieg said ahead of the announcement, which covered $2.2 billion in projects in every state — half in rural areas and half in urban areas — under the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

Buttigieg and Biden administration senior infrastructure adviser Mitch Landrieu are traveling to key states this week to herald the grants and the progress they said they represent.

Buttigieg was set to join local and congressional officials Thursday in Tucson to announce a $25 million grant to uncork freight and pedestrian bottlenecks in the city’s 22nd Street area. The funding will support a new bridge over a railroad, a separate span for bicyclists and those on foot, and an expanded roadway, which transportation officials said will improve connections with an underserved area.

Landrieu will be in Atlanta to announce a $25 million grant to fix the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s Five Points station.

The goal, according to project documents, is to rebuild a confusing station by eliminating “long walks to bus transfers in areas that are not adequately monitored,” and to improve safety by helping people avoid crossing streets. The station, where more than half of those living within half a mile are poor, links downtown with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a major job source.

“We’re not leaving anybody behind,” Landrieu said.

Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), were also touting the grants.

A long-awaited project to link the city of Huntsville, Ala., with neighborhoods isolated by highways and waterways was awarded $20 million.

According to project documents, the planned construction includes a cable-suspended pedestrian bridge, three pedestrian bridges over Pinhook Creek and Huntsville Spring Branch, and a new railroad bridge. Among the goals, U.S. transportation officials said, are mitigating floods, cutting emissions and improving access to disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“I am particularly pleased that Huntsville has been awarded the funds to construct multiple pedestrian bridges that will soon provide greater access to businesses and vital services located downtown,” Shelby said in a statement.

A separate $5 million grant for Cordova, Ala., will fix 30 miles of roads, including those harmed by tornadoes in 2011.

Christopher Coes, the assistant U.S. secretary for transportation policy, said 52 percent of funding announced Thursday is going toward roadway improvements, adding that a significant number of those included elements of Complete Streets, an effort pushed by the department to make roadways safer and more inviting for pedestrians. About 7 percent of the funding backed maritime projects, Coes said, while 4 percent went to rail.

Buttigieg said categorization can be tricky, given that road projects can be paired with other improvements, but about 17 percent of projects that received funding included bike and pedestrian elements.

The Berlin project will use wasted heat at a wood-burning power plant to dispense with snow and try to transform a community hit hard by the decline of the paper industry. The Burgess BioPower plant replaced part of a former pulp mill in the city.

“This is a game changer for Berlin,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said in a statement.

Buttigieg, who had visited Berlin a couple years ago to open a campaign office as he ran for president, said the $19.5 million going to the project will have a lasting effect, even if the dollar amount might not seem significant by the standards of some major U.S. cities.

“What they’re going to be able to do there, with this funding, really transforms the future of their town center,” he said.

