HOV privileges are ending for drivers of electric vehicles in Maryland

Electric vehicles will no longer get a free pass on Maryland’s high-occupancy-vehicle (HOV) lanes beginning this fall. Starting Oct. 1, the state won’t allow an exemption for drivers of EVs and hybrid vehicles to use HOV lanes without the required number of occupants. The adjustment will treat those vehicles in the same way as gas-powered vehicles.

The change comes as provisions in state law are set to expire Sept. 30.

Since 2010, drivers of plug-in electric or hybrid vehicles have been allowed — when equipped with a special permit — to use HOV lanes in Maryland regardless of the number of passengers. The state legislature last renewed the benefit in 2018 but didn’t take action during the most recent session, which allowed the provision to expire.

Motor Vehicle Administration spokeswoman Ashley Millner said any changes would require action by the legislature. She said the agency has issued 13,786 HOV stickers to owners of electric vehicles and will notify drivers the program is ending.

The change comes as demand for electric vehicles continues to rise. As battery capacity grows and charging stations become more widely available, thousands of Marylanders have used federal and state incentives to buy electric or hybrid vehicles. Maryland offers a tax credit of up to $3,000 to EV buyers, as well as financial assistance for charging technology.

EV registrations rose from 609 in 2012 to 52,966 this summer, according to the MVA.

High-occupancy vehicle lanes are reserved for car pools, van pools, buses and motorcycles during the morning and evening rush. Maryland has HOV lanes along Interstate 270 in Montgomery County and along U.S. 50 in Prince George’s County.

EV and hybrid drivers in the Washington region have for years taken advantage of the end-run around the carpooling requirement to drive on HOV lanes, but the rules have mystified others. While the exemption was viewed as an incentive to encourage the purchase of vehicles that are less harmful to the environment, other commuters complained about HOV lanes becoming more congested because of solo drivers in EVs.

Virginia three years ago ended the free pass on the state’s HOV lanes for most registered vehicles bearing clean special fuel license plates. Some plug-ins and electric vehicles retained the privilege.

