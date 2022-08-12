FAA allows Delta to cut flights in D.C., New York this summer

Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic

Solar energy: Dulles solar farm would be the nation’s largest at an airport

Airports: A neighborhood fights to be heard as Dulles planes drown out daily life

Transit: Metro is asking for reinstatement of more than 25 trains

Infrastructure: 166 projects nationwide get funding | D.C.-area projects get millions

HOV lanes: Privileges are ending for drivers of electric vehicles in Maryland

Airlines: Southwest flight attendant’s back fractured in ‘firm’ landing