Commuter apps trying to cut emissions, boost equity get federal funding

Qingbin Cui wants to change your commute — by putting a dollar figure on acts of good behavior. Backed by a new federal transportation grant, the University of Maryland engineer is trying to attach a price on the tailpipe pollution not emitted when a passenger takes Metro or a bus instead of driving. Then he wants to make it easy to bundle individual emissions savings — from tens of thousands of transit riders — so they can be sold to companies, colleges or other institutions trying to go green.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has sold hundreds of millions of dollars in similar emissions credits, and “what we are doing it trying to really copy those kinds of business models,” Cui said.

The project, which involves beefing up an existing app that commuters in the Washington area can use to get cash rewards when they use transit, was funded by the Transportation Department this month, part of $49 million in technology grants awarded to 14 states and the District meant to promote innovation. In the Washington region, it also will mean the creation of a pilot vanpool program to support lower-income workers.

Elsewhere, Washington state will design a terminal wait-time system for ferry travelers. Chicago will give buses priority at traffic signals. Kentucky will employ a computer and video system meant to prevent wrong-way crashes.

The idea, according to acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack, is to fund technology projects “that others can learn from as national models.” Some are meant to push the edges of what’s possible and “test new innovations … that improve the lives of people in their communities,” Federal Transit Administrator Nuria Fernandez said in a statement.

For years, Nicholas Ramfos, director of transportation operations programs at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, has overseen efforts to reduce congestion and pollution by nudging commuters to hop in a vanpool or on a train.

With the $250,000 Federal Transit Administration grant, Ramfos said the regional group will create a pilot “microtransit” program in the D.C. region focused on areas with higher poverty and limited access to public transportation. The organization includes 24 jurisdictions in the greater Washington region, stretching from Charles County, Md., to Loudoun County, Va.

“The possibilities are endless,” he said.

One goal is to connect employers, such as hospitals, airports or landscaping companies, with workers who struggle to find reliable and inexpensive transportation options for getting to work, Ramfos said.

“Employers are having difficulty hiring people,” he said. “Part of it is there isn’t a good match between where the person lives and where the employers are located.”

The project will focus on 364, or about one-quarter, of the region’s census tracts — areas the Council of Governments have deemed equity emphasis areas. Those areas have a higher concentration of lower-income residents or members of traditionally disadvantaged racial or ethnic groups, which it defined as Black, Hispanic or Latino, or Asian.

Ramfos said he and a team will try to connect people living in those areas with a flexible vanpool that will allow residents to book rides when and where they need them. It will cover areas across the region — not just in the District’s urban center, he said.

“Vanpooling was pretty much decimated during the pandemic,” Ramfos said, although he said it has started to rebound as some people come to the office more frequently. Van pools usually use private or employer-provided vans and have volunteer drivers, with rider costs kept low using commuter benefits or subsidies.

Under the pilot program, Ramfos and his team are seeking to upgrade the Council of Governments’ CarpoolNow app and other tools to more easily link users with existing vanpool routes and set up new routes where needed most.

At the University of Maryland, Cui is focused on upgrading another app, incenTrip, which it developed in partnership with the Council of Governments using earlier federal grants. It has several thousand users, who — with support from the council and the Maryland Department of Transportation — earn points and cash for switching to or staying with less polluting commutes. It uses real-time traffic data to try to sway consumer behavior.

With an $800,000 grant, Cui wants to build on that app while calculating emissions that are avoided when a commuter takes transit. He would then present those findings to an internationally recognized registration body as part of verifying the savings are real.

Transit agencies could then buy the emissions credits in bulk from riders, package them and sell them to companies or organizations as part of pledges to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions to address the effects of climate change, Cui said.

“The project will incentivize individuals to use mass transit and ultimately provide transit agencies additional revenue through partnerships and innovative financing practices,” according to a Federal Transit Administration summary.

Generating the additional revenue could spur expansion of the app to other parts of the country, Cui said.

Beyond generating tradable credits for emissions reductions, the grant will allow researchers to stretch the concept further, creating credits that seek to capture the “social equity improvements” that come with taking transit, according to project documents. Cui said that effort starts with unanswered questions, including how best to quantify and verify such improvements.

“It’s totally new,” Cui said. “We borrowed the emission credits ideas to try to create a mechanism so companies can invest in social justice.”

He said the work is consistent with the university’s call to pursue “fearless ideas.” The difficult questions are “the reason we will conduct this research.”

