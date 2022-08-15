Audit: Va. didn’t use lessons from earlier snowstorm to avoid I-95 meltdown

Placeholder while article actions load

Virginia agencies didn’t apply lessons from a chaotic snowstorm that paralyzed a Southwest Virginia highway in 2018, then repeated similar missteps in response to a January storm that stranded hundreds of people overnight on Interstate 95, according to a new audit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The independent review by the Virginia Office of the Inspector General offers new clues into what went wrong over 36 hours along the highway south of the nation’s capital. It also issues 18 corrective actions to the state’s transportation, emergency and police agencies, intended to put in place better response protocols that would help to avoid problems during future storms.

“We’re hoping for improvements so next time something like this comes about, it won’t result in a shutdown of [Interstate] 95,” said Benjamin Sutphin, who led the audit at the state IG’s office.

As heavy precipitation fell in the early hours of Jan. 3, snow-removal crews were quickly overwhelmed, tractor-trailers jackknifed on hilly stretches of the route and motorists were left trapped without supplies of food, water or gas. The corridor became impassable, but it wasn’t until the next morning that top leaders of Virginia government officially shut down the corridor. The incident raised questions about Virginia’s preparedness for disasters and prompted calls for changes to emergency protocols.

The IG report echoes findings unveiled in April by Arlington-based consulting firm CNA in a state-commissioned review of how the Virginia Department of Transportation, State Police and Department of Emergency Management responded to the storm that paralyzed traffic for 48 miles. That review cited a list of factors that contributed to the breakdown, including power outages knocking out traffic cameras, road conditions that hindered monitoring and reporting, and a “geographic unalignment” in central Virginia, in which various bureaucratic boundaries drawn by agencies hindered in-person coordination.

The IG report, however, is more critical, pointing to state failings to effectively communicate internally and with the public about rapidly deteriorating conditions as the storm dropped more than 12 inches of snow. Plowing resources were lacking while the sate had no coordinated plan of action, the report found.

“The state was prepared for what was forecasted that day. They weren’t prepared for what actually came,” Sutphin said. “And because they didn’t learn some of the lessons from 2018, they were less prepared than they could have been.”

Officials with two of the state agencies said Monday they are reviewing the findings in the report and working to make changes in response.

The I-95 meltdown could have been minimized, if not prevented, had the state followed recommendations issued after a December 2018 storm that brought Interstate 81 to a standstill for nearly 24 hours, according to audit officials. An after-action report of that incident in the Bristol area urged changes that ranged from establishing a central coordinated command center to strengthening interagency communications and coming up with a backup plan when traffic cameras aren’t working, as well as conducting wellness checks on motorists. A Virginia Department of Transportation memo after that incident also highlighted the need for more clear message to drivers.

“They came up with a lot of ideas that if they carried them forward — for example, the incident command center — they would have worked together rather than working blindly with not one room with every party in it to help make decisions,” Sutphin said.

The state didn’t implement the numerous recommendations from that 2018 incident, the IG concluded. Its first two corrective actions call on VDOT, VDEM and State Police to apply lessons learned during earlier events — including the I-81 and I-95 incidents — and incorporate them into policies and procedures. The agencies agreed to review and update policies by the end of the year.

In snow events, VDOT is responsible for clearing roads to keep traffic flowing while State Police respond to traffic crashes, directs traffic and escort emergency services. VDEM helps to coordinate resources to aid agencies and jurisdictions during emergencies. The agency has general emergency plans for natural disasters, the audit found, but has no plan specific for hazardous snow events.

The IG recommended VDEM to establish criteria for a disaster-level snowfall, come up with best practices for snow removal and assist stranded motorists during crippling snowfalls, as well as coordinate response exercises and training.

Lauren Opett, a spokeswoman for the agency, said it is working with staff to review the findings and corrective actions.

“Our agency remains committed to serving the commonwealth across all mission areas of emergency management and will work to implement any changes needed to current polices and/or procedures,” she said in a statement.

VDOT spokeswoman Marshall Herman said the agency is also working to implement the IG’s recommendations and is “committed to making improvements with our practices in order to reach our mission during snowstorms — keeping travelers and workers safe.”

Herman said the agency has already carried out several changes, including boosting training for communications staff and drafting a plan for how to address long-term road closures. The state is in the process of contracting a service to send text messages to drivers during emergencies. When the agency began planning for the upcoming winter season earlier this summer, Herman said, state officials included a preparedness training while emphasizing situational awareness and messaging.

The IG found messaging with the public during the storm was not effective, noting that communications did not clearly state the need to avoid travel on I-95 or, in some cases, provided inaccurate information. Another recommendation was for agencies to define who is in charge of messaging during an event such as the January storm, which covered multiple jurisdictions and agencies.

“In crisis communications, the message to the public needs to be clear and authoritative about what actions to take,” the report said. “Some motorists received messages to avoid the area and ignored them, while others may not have been aware of the messages at all.”

The IG also urged VDOT to come up with a contingency plan for when power outages limit the availability of traffic cameras. Power outages shut down cameras in the Fredericksburg area, creating challenges and frustrations among officials who couldn’t see road conditions.

The report ordered VDOT to study the feasibility of acquiring traffic cameras that could use other power sources.

“The fact that they didn’t have backup on those cameras was just surprising to us because they’re such an integral part of traffic management,” Sutphin said. “The fact that they didn’t have backup power on something that important, and then they didn’t have the ability to communicate by other means effectively, that really affected the situational awareness.”

The IG’s office said it will keep track of progress of its recommendations, some of which have deadlines in December.

