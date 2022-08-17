United flight from Newark diverted to Dulles after passenger disruption

A United Airlines flight was diverted to Dulles International Airport on Wednesday from the New York area after a passenger disruption, the airline said.
Flight records show that the Boeing 737-800 departed at 8:20 a.m. from Newark Liberty International Airport, destined for Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose, Costa Rica. The plane had been scheduled to land in the Costa Rican capital at 11:34 a.m. local time.
After the diversion, the flight was scheduled to depart Dulles at 1 p.m., resuming the trip to Costa Rica.
