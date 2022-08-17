The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Transportation

United flight from Newark diverted to Dulles after passenger disruption

By
August 17, 2022 at 12:41 p.m. EDT
Dulles International Airport. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Comment

A United Airlines flight was diverted to Dulles International Airport on Wednesday from the New York area after a passenger disruption, the airline said.

Flight 1080 landed at Dulles about 11 a.m. and proceeded to the gate without incident, the airline said in a statement. United officials did not provide other details about the passenger or the nature of the disruption.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Flight records show that the Boeing 737-800 departed at 8:20 a.m. from Newark Liberty International Airport, destined for Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose, Costa Rica. The plane had been scheduled to land in the Costa Rican capital at 11:34 a.m. local time.

After the diversion, the flight was scheduled to depart Dulles at 1 p.m., resuming the trip to Costa Rica.

Loading...