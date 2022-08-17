WSSC Water terminates IT contractor critical of troubled billing system

Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland’s largest water utility abruptly canceled a contract Tuesday with a top IT official who said she had raised concerns about WSSC Water’s troubled $40 million billing system that has tripled in cost, according to the contractor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her termination came about a month after the utility’s board stripped the outgoing general manager of high-level personnel authority, including decisions affecting “team chiefs” and other management positions. Board members representing Montgomery and Prince George’s counties said at a July meeting they limited Carla A. Reid’s powers after voting to not renew her contract when it expires at the end of the year.

The increasingly public internal feuds could cost WSSC Water ratepayers hefty legal fees as the utility seeks to replace failing pipes and other aging infrastructure.

The contractor, Stacey B. Chisholm, was the utility’s chief IT governance officer since early 2019. Another former WSSC Water contractor, Damion Lampley, has sued the utility for wrongful termination, saying his contract was not renewed in June after he also had voiced concerns about the billing system. Lampley was director of utility services, which he said included overseeing workers who read meters and feed data into the system.

Reid has obtained a lawyer, who alleged “abusive discharge” in connection with her contract not being renewed, according to the lawyer’s June 24 letter to the board, which was obtained by The Washington Post. Reid has led the bicounty utility since 2016.

In an interview, Chisholm said she had a three-year employment agreement, which was renewed in January and set to expire in 2025. She said she oversaw “project management and testing” of the billing system, known as Project Cornerstone, since shortly after joining WSSC Water. The project was two years into development when she took over, she said.

The early termination of Chisholm’s contract came two weeks after Reid called for the removal of two county-appointed WSSC Water commissioners: Keith Bell representing Prince George’s and T. Eloise Foster representing Montgomery. The board of six commissioners — three appointed by each county’s executive — approves major contracts and appoints the general manager.

Reid said Bell and Foster improperly interfered in the utility’s operations, including by “forcing” her to renew Chisholm’s contract in January despite a pending ethics investigation against her.

The two commissioners have led the board’s recent scrutiny of why WSSC Water selected the billing system’s developer, Texas-based Oracle Corp., in 2017 before seeking other bids and why the system is $80 million over budget. Bell, a federal administrative law judge, has said he doesn’t interfere but works to fulfill his fiduciary responsibility as a commissioner. Foster, a former state budget chief, has declined to comment.

While Chisholm’s termination letter from WSSC Water said she had improperly shared “confidential employee information,” Chisholm said she believes she was let go because she was a “whistleblower” on the billing system. She noted that her dismissal came as an outside firm hired by the utility’s board is investigating the no-bid procurement and cost overruns.

“People will say ‘[Reid] has fired Stacey, so I’m not going to speak up about Project Cornerstone, period,’ ” Chisholm said in an interview. “This is what happens when you speak up.”

Chisholm said she had told utility leaders “all the things that went wrong” and questioned why the utility was “spending money rapidly,” including by flying in numerous vendors from across the country.

In an email response to questions, WSSC spokesman Chuck Brown said Chisholm’s termination was “absolutely not” in retaliation for voicing concerns about the billing system. Reid has said its rising costs are “normal” for a project of its size and the system has provided “accurate and timely bills” since mid-2019. She has said the utility selected Oracle to speed the system’s implementation because WSSC Water uses other Oracle products.

Brown said the board’s action limiting Reid’s high-level personnel authority did not apply to Chisholm, even as she said she supervised others and her title included “chief.” Chisholm also did not report to Reid, he said. Brown declined to elaborate on the termination, citing “confidential employment information.”

WSSC Water provides water and sewer services to nearly 2 million people in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties with a $1.5 billion annual budget and about 1,700 employees.

A termination notice sent to Chisholm, 51, said she had improperly revealed details of an employee’s performance evaluation in a 2020 internal memo and again when she emailed the memo last week to local officials and a Maryland Matters reporter. The memo accused Chisholm’s supervisor of racial discrimination, including that he asked Chisholm to lower the employee’s performance evaluation rating. The supervisor is White, and the employee and Chisholm are Black.

In an unusually brief 30-minute monthly meeting Wednesday, board members did not publicly discuss personnel issues, Reid’s firing authority or the billing system. The board limited public comments to email submissions and did not include a monthly report from the general manager — highly unusual moves that appeared aimed at limiting public discourse.

The board then went into a closed-door session, saying it needed to discuss the employment of an appointee and “a personnel matter affecting one specific individual,” according to the agenda. The agenda said the board also needed to “consult with staff about pending or potential litigation.”

Lampley, who filed his wrongful termination lawsuit in June, said Reid told him his three-year contract wouldn’t be renewed because he had shown a “lapse of judgment” by not paying his personal WSSC Water bill. In an interview Wednesday, Lampley said he is on dialysis and recently “fell behind” on his utility payments by about $6,000 after he was “hit by unexpected medical bills.”

Lampley, 47, said he entered a payment plan, as other utility customers are encouraged to do, and was making monthly payments to catch up. He said he had not violated WSSC Water policy.

Instead, Lampley said he believes he faced retaliation for telling the board under questioning in February that he was the only member of a utility steering committee who did not support hiring Oracle in 2017. He told the board he had urged WSSC Water officials to solicit additional proposals and said the Oracle system was not meeting his team’s needs.

“I was fired because I spoke up about Project Cornerstone,” Lampley said.

WSSC Water is seeking to have the case dismissed, according to Prince George’s County Circuit Court records.

Reid also has raised legal questions about her upcoming departure. In a June 24 letter to the board, her attorney, Timothy F. Maloney, said Reid had a “notice of claim” for “abusive discharge and other claims arising from” her contract not being renewed.

Maloney wrote the board’s decision was “punitive and retaliatory” and “plainly related” to Reid filing the ethics complaint against Chisholm, whom he said “is close to at least two commissioners.” Chisholm said she was “never close” to Bell or Foster and had met them late last year, when she sought help to get her contract renewed.

Asked Wednesday whether she planned to sue WSSC Water, Reid wrote that she “will leave my legal options open” but that the utility’s governing structure needs an “overhaul” via state legislation. She added: “The ongoing GovernanceCrisis at WSSC Water is being caused by the abhorrent conduct of certain Commissioners and their retaliatory tactics and misuse of power.”

In an Aug. 3 letter to county leaders seeking the two commissioners’ removal, Reid included a link to the utility’s ethics board recommendation that Chisholm be suspended for 15 days without pay for improperly urging the hiring of six friends and former co-workers. Reid wrote that she had referred the allegations to the ethics board because “the alleged conduct jeopardized our integrity and reputation.”

Chisholm said the hirings, mostly of “former high-level co-workers,” were authorized by her then-supervisor and that the ethics board case was “harassment and retaliation” for her criticisms of the billing system. She is seeking a judge’s review of the ethics decision in Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

