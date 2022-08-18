How long-gone transit lines shaped cities — and why the pandemic might, too

Placeholder while article actions load

More than a century ago, streetcars opened the way to the suburbs as a burgeoning middle class began to leave behind downtown when finishing work each day. Streetcars are generally long gone, replaced by buses and cars. But Leah Brooks, director of the Center for Washington Area Studies at George Washington University, has studied how these early transit networks shaped cities across the United States and the world, locking in patterns we live with today.

Those patterns that have held for more than a century could be shifting. In the Washington region — and in many other places — the pandemic has shaken the relationship between the suburbs and downtown, as many workers continue to favor their desks at home rather than at the office. At the same time, communities in Virginia and Maryland are investing in new rail lines.

Advertisement

Brooks talked to The Washington Post about the legacy of streetcars, what her research suggests about the prospects of the Silver Line and the Purple Line and why the pandemic might represent a break with the past. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: You’ve studied how even defunct transit networks like streetcars have shaped the cities of today. Why is that?

A: Long ago, transit networks defined the density of land use in cities and the shape and form of buildings. And once cities take on a shape and form, they are very, very, very hard to change — not impossible — but very hard to change. There are these economic forces that make people want to locate together in cities and where, you know, if you’re a nail salon, you might want to locate next to a grocery store so you can get the people going to the grocery store to come to your nail salon in one trip instead of multiple trips. And because those forces exist when a neighborhood is either doing really well or really poorly, there are a lot of incentives for that neighborhood to keep going in its current trajectory.

Q: Were streetcars the first technology that had this power in terms of transportation, or do we see this in the course of even older cities, that they grew up around nonmotorized transportation?

Advertisement

A: Well before streetcars, cities were defined by how far people could walk. In the walking era, cities were maybe two miles wide. That was true for cities across the world. So there was just a limit to the size of cities. And then the streetcar arrives and the streetcar, relative to everything that comes before it, is cheap and it can go really long distances. They would go from the center of Washington out to the suburbs in Prince George’s County, like in Hyattsville, or they go out to Silver Spring. You know, these are relatively long distances that you could ride pretty inexpensively. Streetcars were a sea change in urban transportation.

Q: You’ve identified similar patterns in Los Angeles and overseas in Bogotá, Colombia, and Jakarta, Indonesia. Where would you place Washington in all of this? It’s got an old core and then you have these streetcar suburbs you mentioned, but the Metro system is pretty modern.

A: I see Washington as a city where density is still largely determined by these original streetcar lines, because streetcars deliver density in a way that highways do not. You don’t need to build densely in the way you needed to when people actually had to walk to the streetcar stop. So you get a very different density pattern from highway-generated development, like you see in the outer suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, than you see in the inner suburbs. I think part of the reason the D.C. Metro was able to be as successful as it has been is because it relied on the pattern of density that the streetcars laid out in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Without that, the Metro couldn’t have succeeded.

Q: Now we’ve got the Silver Line that is really striking quite far out into the suburbs in Virginia. And then you have the Purple Line trying to fill in rail transit between suburbs. What do you see as the potential for those projects?

Advertisement

A: First and foremost, for those transit investments to generate enough riders to be successful, they have to have underlying residential and commercial density nearby. And it’s clear that the planners in Tysons know this and they are trying — in what I understand as being an almost unique way — to take a suburban street layout and density pattern and change it to an almost urban street layout and density pattern to support these transit investments. I’m interested to see how it’s going to turn out. It seems ambitious and valiant in some ways. I think if you can’t succeed in Tysons, where a lot of interests have aligned to make this try to work — landowners, the county, a reasonably good underlying transit system all coming together — it’s probably not going to work elsewhere.

My understanding of the Purple Line is that there’s not as much of a wholesale attempt to change the urban grid near the Purple Line stops. At first when I heard about the Purple Line, I thought, “This is nuts. Who wants to take a cross-county commuter train? You’d have to drive to the train and then you’d get somewhere and then you’d need a car at the other stop.” But then I thought, “Well, maybe what the Purple Line is really doing is linking up more places to the Metro lines that take people downtown,” and I think pre-pandemic, that’s a way of increasing land value because you’re getting more places Metro-adjacent. Post-pandemic, I think we have yet to see how downtown land use is going to shake out, but I think it’s probably not as good an investment as it was five years ago.

Q: The pandemic looms over all of this. So many of our transportation investments were about bringing people from residential space to commercial space. And the pandemic has meant that for a lot of people, those spaces have collapsed into one, and it’s the residential space that has won out. What do you think that means for the future?

Advertisement

A: I do expect cities to change from the pandemic, and I think it’s going to be a particular threat to our current model of public transportation, which is generally a system that takes people from residential areas to a downtown commercial area. And in some ways, that’s what makes transit feasible. Our transit systems are made to take outlying areas into one central place and not to take people to any point across a grid of places. That’s really expensive. And if the pandemic makes it less valuable for people to go to that commercial center because some of them can work from home, it makes that kind of transit system less valuable. The thought of building a transit system that works along a grid is a truly horrifying prospect, cost-wise.

Q: Do you think we’re at a pretty radical break here? Or are development patterns associated with private cars just as important and there’s less reason to think that they will have been as significantly affected?

A: Don’t take my emphasis on streetcars as saying that cars are not incredibly important. I like to think of the streetcars as being like the Betamax videocassette. You know, they’re really important for a very brief while. And then very quickly superseded by this better, in many ways — probably not for the environment though — technology, which is the car. If you have a choice between getting from point A to point B in a streetcar or a car, and the car is going to get you there faster and possibly more cheaply as well, almost everyone is going to choose the car. To make transit viable when you have the option of a private automobile, there has to be either a lot of congestion so that transit is faster or there has to be really expensive parking so that the transit is cheaper. Or you have to be so poor that you can’t afford a car. Any of one those three could drive you to take transit. That’s why the car is so important, because it gives people this option for mobility.

Now, whether the pandemic is an inflection point? I don’t know. I’m waiting for the first recession to see what happens and how much leverage employers gain over employees and whether they’re going to force employees to the office. I feel like after the first recession then we’ll have a better sense.

GiftOutline Gift Article