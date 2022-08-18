First ramp to open as I-66 HOT lanes on track for December debut

Placeholder while article actions load

Changes are coming this fall to Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia, where construction is winding down on a multibillion-dollar widening of the route and new express lanes are set to debut by the end of the year. The first new exit ramp will open next week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Construction is on pace for a December opening of high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes stretching from University Boulevard in Gainesville to the Capital Beltway, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. Paving and striping will wrap up in the coming months while crews continue working on opening new ramps and bridges, installing signage and toll gantries, and testing tolling technology.

Unlike other major transportation projects in the Washington region — such as the nearby Silver Line Metro extension and Maryland’s Purple Line rail project — the I-66 lanes are on schedule and on budget, despite pandemic and supply chain challenges, officials said. Their opening will bring a transformational shift for the busy 22.5 miles of highway outside the nation’s capital.

“We have billions of dollars worth of work, and we’re delivering it on time, with everybody working very hard together in some very unusual times,” said Susan Shaw, VDOT’s director of megaprojects.

The expansion of I-66 outside the Beltway is among Virginia’s largest and most expensive transportation projects in history, carrying a price tag of about $3.7 billion. The project is being built through a public-private partnership between the state and I-66 Express Mobility Partners, a consortium of investors that will maintain and operate the toll lanes under a 50-year concession.

The project will keep three general-purpose lanes eastbound and westbound, adding two HOT lanes in each direction — with generally 10 through-travel lanes. Those lanes will connect with 10 miles of rush-hour, peak-direction toll lanes that opened in December 2017 between the Beltway and the District.

The new lanes will be the latest addition to the region’s growing network of express lanes, of which more than 60 miles are in Northern Virginia. State transportation officials say they expect that the improvements to interchanges, ramps and transit connections will provide relief along the traffic-choked corridor.

Drivers are starting to see some of those improvements as new bridges and ramps near completion. Traffic patterns along the corridor are changing, with lane closures and split traffic in some stretches.

One major new ramp will open around Aug. 25 at the I-66 interchange with the Beltway — marking the first exit ramp and bridge to carry traffic as part of the project. Traffic from the Beltway’s northbound lanes will take a new ramp to westbound I-66.

Elsewhere, a final installation of bridge beams will go up later this month on the Route 28 interchange — the corridor’s busiest junction after the Beltway — where work also includes the removal of four traffic signals between Westfields Boulevard and Route 29 in Centreville to help reduce traffic backups.

Crews have worked at 12 interchanges, on 63 bridges and overpasses, and along more than 11 miles of new bike trails in the corridor. Workers have collectively put in more than 11 million hours, officials said, working with more than 3 million tons of asphalt and 57 million pounds of steel.

At the project’s peak, as many as 2,000 workers were on-site completing about $70 million worth of work each month. As construction winds down during its fifth year, workers are still scattered throughout the corridor.

Nancy H. Smith, a spokeswoman for contracting firm FAM Construction, a joint venture of Ferrovial Construction and Allan Myers, said as many as 1,000 workers are on-site.

“We’re kind of sliding back down that hill but still at over $30 million of construction activity a month, which is just massive,” Smith said. “We are looking forward to opening the express lanes by the end of the year and being able to bring more reliable travel options to the corridor.”

When lanes open, motorists will be able to choose between the general lanes, which will remain free, or the new toll lanes, which buses, carpoolers and motorcyclists can use free. Solo drivers will pay to use the lanes. Carpoolers will need an E-ZPass Flex transponder to use the lanes without paying. The lanes will have a dynamic pricing system, with tolls that rise and fall based on traffic conditions.

High-occupancy vehicle rules will change along the corridor when the new lanes open. Vehicles will need to have three occupants to qualify for the free ride — a rule that will apply across the I-66 corridor from the D.C. line to Gainesville. Currently, drivers using the I-66 express lanes inside the Beltway during peak travel periods are required to ride with at least one passenger.

An opening this year would be a significant accomplishment for a Washington-area project of its size. The I-66 express lanes originally were expected to open in July, but early in the process the timeline was changed to late 2022 because of delays in financing, officials said.

Other major projects in the region have been plagued by delays, including an extension of the I-95 express lanes to Fredericksburg, which originally were to open this year but are projected for a late-2023 opening — while also $100 million over budget. The Silver Line extension in Virginia and the Purple Line light-rail project in Maryland are years behind schedule and millions over budget.

Along I-66, drivers will continue to see more traffic splits in different stretches of the route as paving operations move forward. Most of the remaining work is in the eastern end of the corridor, as well as around the Beltway and Route 28 interchanges. The western section has toll gantries up and is ready for testing, officials said.

“There will continue to be some traffic shifts,” Shaw said. “Driving through those major interchanges, people need to stay alert and look for new traffic patterns as we finish up the work.”

