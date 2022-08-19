In letter to airline CEOs, Buttigieg calls disruptions ‘unacceptable’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote to the chief executives of the nation’s 10 largest airlines Thursday, telling them the level of disruption to flights this year has been “unacceptable.” He cited data for the first six months of the year that showed 24 percent of flights had been delayed and 3.2 percent were canceled.

“These aren’t just numbers, these are missed birthday parties, graduations, time with loved ones and important meetings,” he wrote.

The letter comes amid a battle between airlines and federal regulators that has simmered through the spring and summer. Passengers gearing up for Labor Day travel are facing the prospect of flight disruptions that have made travel miserable for many this the year. Airlines have attributed the problems to labor challenges and a rapid rebound from the pandemic.

Buttigieg wrote that his department will share online a chart comparing the policies of what each airline provides to passengers in the case of a delay or cancellation within the airline’s control. Buttigieg urged airlines to at least provide a meal voucher when delays extend beyond three hours and accommodation if they leave passengers at an airport overnight.

“I want to reiterate what you have heard me say often: Americans expect when they purchase an airline ticket they will arrive at their destination safely, reliably, and affordably,” Buttigieg wrote.

Data submitted by airlines and published by the Transportation Department shows carriers were responsible for the largest share of delays this year through May, as well as an unusually high share of cancellations, although not the majority.

Airlines have been cutting flight schedules to try to ensure that the flights they do operate are reliable. The Federal Aviation Administration, which manages the nation’s airspace, has acknowledged challenges of its own, disclosing one night this week that short staffing at a facility in Newark was likely to cause significant delays.

Airlines for America, which represents major carriers, said it would continue to collaborate with the Transportation Department.

“As our nation emerges from the pandemic, industries across the economy, as well as the federal government, are facing a range of challenges — including a tight labor market,” the organization said in a statement. “We are all in this together, and U.S. airlines are committed to continuing to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to overcome these headwinds.”

William J. McGee, senior fellow for aviation and travel at the American Economic Liberties Project, said Buttigieg’s latest letter was insufficient and urged him to take a tougher approach.

“We passed the letter writing phase about 50,000 canceled flights ago,” McGee said in a statement. “While airline CEOs consider his letter, consumers are facing unprecedented delays, losing out on refunds they’re owed, and sleeping on terminal floors. If Secretary Buttigieg will not effectively fight these problems, it is time to empower policymakers who will.”

The Transportation Department has proposed to clarify rules around refunds for delayed and canceled flights and to create new protections for travelers who fall seriously ill ahead of their flights. A committee that advises the department is set to consider the proposals Monday, and they will be open to public comment.

In his letter, Buttigieg said the department is weighing more new rules to “expand the rights of airline passengers who experience disruptions.”

