Bike advocates, lawmakers want to save Potomac bridge as demolition begins

While inquiring about creating a trail crossing over the lower reaches of the Potomac River, Maryland’s U.S. senators and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D) asked state transportation officials this summer to delay demolishing an 80-year-old bridge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Maryland Transportation Authority is finishing construction of an adjacent four-lane bridge, designed to ease congestion and meet modern safety standards. The state’s response to the lawmakers, outlined in a single-spaced three-page letter, was unequivocal. Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. wrote that maintaining the existing bridge was “not an option.”

The word “not” was underlined. In an addendum, Ports wrote in blue pen, “Hope you all are having a great summer.”

Ports’s letter and the disclosure at a recent Maryland Transportation Authority board meeting that demolition was underway appear to be the final blow to a long-running quest by pedestrian and bike advocates. They had spent months working to preserve the old Nice-Middleton Bridge as part of a connection in a future network of trails. A demolition that has pitted federal lawmakers against state transportation leaders now has advocates exploring one last gambit, while citing environmental concerns: Challenging a state plan that would involve blowing up the bridge with underwater explosives.

As he prepares to leave office, many of term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) signature transportation initiatives are far from complete. The Federal Highway Administration this month missed a target date for providing final environmental approval for widening parts of the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270. The Purple Line light-rail project in the Washington suburbs is mired in delays. And it will fall to the next governor to determine whether to build a new Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

By comparison, the $463 million Nice-Middleton Bridge replacement is a smaller project, but one that’s likely to be nearly complete in the coming months, creating a smoother connection for drivers between fast-growing Charles County and King George County in Virginia.

At the July 28 transportation authority board meeting, Eric Brenner, a former chair of a state bike and pedestrian advisory committee and an advocate for preserving the old bridge, cast the refusal to reconsider the demolition as a push by state officials to ensure their preferred plan is carried out before the governor’s successor arrives in January. Brenner testified as a member of the public.

Both candidates to replace Hogan said they support exploring options to keep the current bridge.

Democratic nominee Wes Moore said he had “serious concerns” about the demolition plan. He urged the state to pause the dismantling of the bridge until a study can be conducted.

“With potentially millions of federal dollars on the table to support its transformation into a community asset, it is in the taxpayers’ best interest to seriously consider the proposal before proceeding with a costly, multimillion-dollar demolition,” he said in a statement.

Del. Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for governor, said in a text message that since the new bridge won’t likely accommodate walled-off bike lanes, he is interested in keeping the old bridge as a bike path “and will work towards that purpose as governor.”

Leaders of the transportation authority, which manages the state’s toll roads, say demolition is simply a question of practicality: No one stepped up to bear the cost of maintaining the old bridge, and leaving it standing could create engineering problems for the new span. Debris from the demolition will be used to create a fish reef in the Chesapeake Bay, which they say will have significant environmental benefits.

In a statement, Hoyer, whose district includes the bridge, said he was disappointed by the authority’s refusal to reconsider its plans and study a pedestrian-friendly crossing.

“As we continue our fight against climate change, it is critical that we consider all forms of transportation alternatives that move us away from carbon emissions while still supporting mobility around our local communities,” he said. “While I believe this is a missed opportunity, I will continue to advocate for infrastructure solutions that benefit our environment and community.”

When Hogan advanced a plan to replace the bridge in 2016, his office said in a statement the new crossing would include a separated path for bikes and pedestrians. But the transportation authority jettisoned that idea as a cost-savings move in 2019, freeing up money to invest in a stretch of Interstate 95.

Dismayed by that decision, a group of advocates began to explore the possibility of keeping the current bridge as an alternative. It was old, but they reasoned it might be strong enough for use by people walking or cycling, even if no longer suitable for heavy trucks.

Their hopes were briefly buoyed when the U.S. Department of Transportation delayed approval on a key loan for the project while questioning pedestrian and cyclist safety. The loan was ultimately approved without changes to the design of the bridge.

It was then that Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D), Ben Cardin (D), and Hoyer wrote to Ports.

“An independent study, conducted by an entity with experience in similar bridge repurposing projects, is in the taxpayer’s interest to ensure that we are not wasting an opportunity to provide bicycling and pedestrian transportation options at a competitive cost or potentially lower cost than demolition,” they wrote in the July 14 letter.

Ports responded the next week to dismiss the idea. At the authority board meeting on July 28, William Pines, the authority’s executive director, went through a long list of issues that would need to considered if the old bridge were left standing. They ranged from “vagrancy management” to how the flow of water would be affected.

“A couple things that are notably absent from the congressional delegation letter were any appropriations of funds to actually conduct this additional study, any interested entity who is committed to taking ownership of the bridge, and nor was there any commitment to appropriate the financial assistance or funds needed to support retaining the existing bridge,” Pines said at the meeting.

Pines said contractors had begun the demolition work to keep the project on schedule, even though the new bridge is months from opening to traffic. John Sales, a spokesman for the authority, said the existing bridge remains safe. The contractor on the bridge project referred questions to the transportation authority.

The new bridge, about 40 miles south of downtown Washington, will include some provisions for cyclists, including special joints suitable for bike tires and a warning system that will alert drivers when a cyclist is crossing. State officials also say there are few connecting trails in the area around the bridge.

Activists pushing for a car-free crossing say they envision a 50-mile network of trails in Maryland and Virginia that would link the Potomac Heritage Trail and potentially the conversion of a rail line that could become abandoned as power plants transition from coal. One proposed 200-mile loop would use the bridge and ferries to cross the region’s waterways.

The advocates’ last option, they said, could be to challenge the state’s plans to use explosives to complete the demolition, a procedure they argue was not contemplated by the initial environmental review. Brenner said advocates are looking into last-ditch efforts that could halt plans already set into motion.

“The requirement for a new environmental assessment seems really clear,” Brenner said at the board meeting, “and you sort of hate to threaten that.”

