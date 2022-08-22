Several people hurt in crash on University Boulevard in Maryland

Several people were hurt after vehicles crashed early Monday along University Boulevard in the Langley Park area, causing backups.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department, said in a Twitter message that five people were hurt with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospitals.
Officials warned that drivers should avoid the area and expect “significant delays.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
RT @ReadyMontgomery Traffic incident closes all lanes of southbound University Blvd (MD-193) between Langley Dr & Piney Branch Rd; one northbound lane is open. Expect extended closure with significant delays. Seek alternate route. #MDtraffic https://t.co/KAeXSLIs8b— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 22, 2022
