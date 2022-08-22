The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Several people hurt in crash on University Boulevard in Maryland

Officials warned that drivers should avoid the Langley Park area and expect ‘significant delays’

August 22, 2022 at 6:40 a.m. EDT
Several vehicles were involved in a crash along University Boulevard in the Langley Park area. (Montgomery County Fire)
Several people were hurt after vehicles crashed early Monday along University Boulevard in the Langley Park area, causing backups.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on University Boulevard’s southbound side near Glenville Road and Langley Drive, according to Montgomery County Fire officials. One lane on the northbound side was getting by around 6:30 a.m.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department, said in a Twitter message that five people were hurt with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospitals.

Officials warned that drivers should avoid the area and expect “significant delays.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

