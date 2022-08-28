A person suffered minor injuries after being hit by a Metro train

A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train at Foggy Bottom station on Sunday morning, Metro said.
The person suffered minor injuries, Metro said. The transit agency didn’t immediately provide any further information about the circumstances of the incident.
Silver ⚪️ & Blue 🔵 Line service is currently delayed as we investigate the reported incident of a person struck by a train at Foggy Bottom.— Metro (@wmata) August 28, 2022
Sorry for any delays and please plan for additional travel time. #wmata https://t.co/3U6zOMxFRQ
The delays came after service was suspended in the same area of the network Saturday evening after a suspected thief fled down a train tunnel.
