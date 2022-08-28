The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
A person suffered minor injuries after being hit by a Metro train

The incident caused delays on the Blue and Silver lines Sunday morning

By
August 28, 2022 at 12:10 p.m. EDT
A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train at Foggy Bottom station on Sunday morning, Metro said.

Trains single-tracked between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon on the Silver Line and Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery on the Blue Line, causing delays for a couple of hours.

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said the person was hit after “intentionally placing themselves in the path of the train.”

The person suffered minor injuries, Metro said. The transit agency didn’t immediately provide any further information about the circumstances of the incident.

The delays came after service was suspended in the same area of the network Saturday evening after a suspected thief fled down a train tunnel.

