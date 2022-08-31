Federal officials order Boston transit agency to fix safety issues

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Transit Administration ordered a renewed focus on safety at Boston’s main transit agency on Wednesday, alleging that transit officials have been too intent on service improvements while safety has lagged and staffing has been stretched thin. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The report puts more pressure on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which has been under national scrutiny in recent months amid safety violations and train problems that have threatened the safety of riders and killed one passenger. The problems led to a rare month-long shutdown of a subway line for emergency repairs and upgrades.

The 90-page safety management inspection report claims the MBTA’s aggressive focus on system improvements and construction projects has diverted attention from maintenance and operations while the development of safety policies and procedures, training and risk assessment have gone largely unaddressed. The report also said the MBTA hasn’t communicated safety issues effectively to front-line workers, who often lack direction and adequate supervision on safety.

Federal officials cited a lack of enforcement and supervision by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, which oversees and monitors safety on MBTA’s rail system, often referred to as the “T.”

“This report shows the 'T' and the [public works department] how to get the results that the people who ride and work on these trains expect and deserve,” said Paul Kincaid, the FTA’s associate administrator for communications and congressional affairs. “Taking the actions outlined in this report and following on with the continual focus on important maintenance rather than deferring it will create the change that allows the 'T' to be its safest.”

The MBTA on Wednesday launched a Quality, Compliance and Oversight Office to address the FTA’s findings. The agency named Katie Choe, a 20-year veteran of construction management and safety oversight, as its director.

Transit officials said several issues cited in the report already have been or are being addressed. Work to replace track, upgrade signal systems and improve stations is nearly halfway through a month-long maintenance blitz taking place while the T’s Orange Line is shut down. The line, which serves more than 100,000 riders a day, is scheduled to reopen Sept. 19. Officials are hoping to compress five years of work — if working around service hours — into one month with the shutdown.

“We are grateful to the FTA for their recommendations as we build on numerous actions and initiatives already in place across the organization to strengthen our safety management,” Steve Poftak, general manager at MBTA, said in a statement.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Works said in a statement it also has changes underway, including hiring more safety personnel and creating a rail transit safety director position.

“The Department of Public Utilities will continue its aggressive efforts to hire safety experts, implement proactive safety management systems, and further increase safety audits,” department spokesman Troy Wall said in the statement. “The Department looks forward to ongoing collaboration with state and federal transportation officials to ensure riders receive a safe and reliable transportation system.”

On Wednesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced a supplemental budget proposal for this fiscal year that includes $200 million to help the MBTA address the FTA’s safety directives, as well as $10 million to establish a training academy to help with agency staffing woes.

The federal report revealed an agency that pushed so aggressively to make system improvements that it quadrupled its annual capital budget over the past four years but has not recovered from the effects of four years of funding cuts that ended in 2019, resulting in an ongoing staffing shortage. The responsibilities the new projects create stretch workers even further, the FTA said, leaving fewer resources to address maintenance and conduct safety checks.

The FTA’s report included more than 50 actions it said the MBTA must complete. Kincaid said the transit agency will be expected to shift resources into meeting those safety directives.

“The system has to get safer,” he said. “It’s just not an option.”

High-profile emergencies over the past year have raised questions about the T’s safety.

In July, several passengers bailed from a burning train on a bridge, with one woman jumping nearly 30 feet into the Mystic River. No passengers were injured, and the woman swam ashore unhurt. In April, a man was killed after he was dragged along a station platform when his arm got caught in a train door. Nine people were injured in September 2021 after a station escalator malfunctioned.

In June, the FTA issued a first set of “special directives” after an investigation into what it called “long-standing” safety issues that included staffing problems, delayed critical maintenance and lapsed worker safety certifications.

The FTA’s emergency inspections of the Boston area’s rail system underlines the seriousness with which federal officials view problems and hark back to when the Washington area’s transit system was under similar federal pressure over safety concerns.

After a passenger died of smoke inhalation in 2015 — when a stalled Metro train filled with smoke near L’Enfant Plaza, sickening scores of passengers — the federal agency took over Metrorail oversight and the commission that held the responsibility disbanded. Direct federal supervision lasted nearly two years while Congress created the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission to replace the Tri-State Oversight Committee, empowering the new agency with more authority over Metro.

Kincaid said the FTA had no plans for a similar takeover because the state public works department has the authority to keep the MBTA accountable, adding that officials just need to “do their job.”

“Our role is to support the [public works department] in its oversight of MBTA and ensure that the [department] uses its powers and authorities properly,” he said. “And so we’re going to continue doing that.”

