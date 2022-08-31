The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Two water main breaks on highway in Germantown

By
August 31, 2022 at 6:54 a.m. EDT
A view of a water main break on Clopper Road in Germantown. (WSSC Water)
Comment

Officials said two water main breaks on Clopper Road in Germantown are causing commuters delays Wednesday morning.

The breaks are on Clopper Road between Waring Station Road and Allspice Drive. Crews are on the scene, and parts of the roadway are closed.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Authorities at WSSC Water said on Twitter that they expect water service in the area to be restored by noon. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Loading...