Two water main breaks on highway in Germantown

Officials said two water main breaks on Clopper Road in Germantown are causing commuters delays Wednesday morning.
Clopper Rd Update: there is a second water main break on Clopper Rd, this one in the 12400 block. Repairs to the second break will begin ASAP. Work continues on the first break in the 11500 blk… pic of that pipe here⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HJSCzR7SFY— WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) August 31, 2022
Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Potomac bridge: Bike advocates, lawmakers want to save Potomac bridge as demolition begins
Transit hub: New Carrollton train hall will unite transit lines, bike lanes, retail
Beltway plans: Controversial Hogan plan for Beltway, I-270 toll lanes gets green light