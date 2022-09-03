Metro GM looks for fare evasion solution while stressing customer service

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A little more than one month on the job, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke hasn't ordered significant service changes at the nation's third-largest transit agency, but instead has spent much of his time listening to riders, elected officials and others while refocusing employee attention on customer service.

He said these are crucial steps for what he plans to do: Remake Metro into a transit system that caters to all riders, not just commuters — a goal made more important by the dramatic loss of commuters amid growth in telework. Ridership losses have Metro officials projecting an annual operating budget shortfall of up to $500 million that could start as soon as next summer.

At the same time, Clarke is dealing with a train shortage caused by a defect found in the wheels of Metro’s 7000-series rail cars, the bulk of which remain suspended until the transit agency determines a way to operate them safely.

The cars make up about 60 percent of Metro’s rail fleet, and their absence has created average train waits of more than 10 minutes for nearly a year. Further frustrating riders is the increasing prevalence of fare evasion.

Clarke spoke to The Washington Post about his plans. The interview was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Q. How worried are you about Metro’s financial state, and do you think transit ridership has leveled out across the country in the past few weeks and that there aren’t many more commuters out there because of telework?

A. Metro is probably uniquely different in one way than some of those [other transit systems], in that while society is moving past this pandemic, we also are not running regular frequency. We’re kind of dealing with a double crisis. Most of our rail fleet — we still have significant challenges bringing them back. And I do think we have a significant drop in ridership based on our inability right at the moment to deliver the frequency that the region wants. I think some people are thinking, “I’m not waiting 15 minutes for a train — and then with a transfer? That’s not going to work for me.”

Q. Even if you get all the trains back and service frequencies back up, what is the future of transit in a teleworking world?

A. In some ways I think transit is going to be better long-term in that we — both here at Metro and the transit industry as a whole — are starting to really consider that we are not just about commuters. I’ve been saying this for years, and I think this transition is actually going to be healthy for us. Might be painful for a period, but I think long-term it’s healthy.

I’ve been a big believer that if you are working part-time at the Capital One Center and you’re working concessions, we should be able to get you home after work, just like we get [federal] GS-13 employees to HUD or DOE or whatever federal agency, every day. Our old model was very commuter-hour driven with peaks, and I think we’re going to evolve into: what does the frequency scheduling look like that supports a robust, diverse economy? Because the more diverse our economy is, the better it is and more resilient it is. So the federal workers are always going to be a gigantic piece of this economy.

But if you look at Northern Virginia, it’s becoming arguably the cybertech capital of the world. We have an amazing city of nightlife and restaurants and events. Four major sporting venues are on the Green Line. I don’t think there’s another place in America that has four sporting venues on one rail line. We have arguably the best museums in America. We have the National Zoo. We have all of these other things like marathons and other events. We have to be open to what travel patterns or models look like and manage our workforce and our assets to get the most.

Q. Where can Metro find new customers?

A. I believe this region is amazing. I live here. It’s growing. It’s not stagnant. If anything, we have more of a housing crisis and land use issue connecting to transit. But I think the region has matured dramatically at that, and that’s getting better. We get the Silver Line extension open, that’s a gigantic international airport that’s going to be served. That means we’re serving two airports. That renovation project at Union Station is going to change this region forever. The idea that MARC and VRE trains can run through with Amtrak, which then connects to us. We have the Purple Line that’s eventually going to connect New Carrollton. New Carrollton has a lot of opportunity behind it. We have the Potomac Yards station coming online. So I think that there are a fair amount of green shoots.

Q. You’ve increased customer service hours at Metro to handle calls and issues from riders, and Metro has been more transparent and responsive on social media about delays and other issues. You’ve apologized personally on Twitter to riders when you see them raising concerns. How are you reshaping customer service?

A. I am the customer champion every day. I’m texting staff every day about things. I’m in the system every day. I’m on a bus, I’m on a train and at a station. I think it’s easy for transit agencies to get lost — and this is not a negative — it’s easy to get lost on projects and grants and things and get pulled away from the purpose for which we exist. I think covid has re-grounded, not just us, but probably lots of public services and reminded everyone why we even do what we do. We build stuff and run stuff — for people. I think there’s a resurgence of framing service by putting public good or community outcomes before all else.

Q. One issue many feel has surged during the pandemic and has largely gone unaddressed by Metro is fare evasion. Is this something Metro plans to address?

A. It’s a challenging topic. It’s not Metro-specific, it’s national. Very challenging, probably more so on the bus side. So one thing we want to be clear about is I’m not going to have our front line staff getting in a physical altercation based on a fare. That is unfair to our employees. And No. 2, I think it’s fair to say we’ve lost some societal norms in the last couple of years. Clearly, people don’t behave in an ideal way all the time in public spaces. They are behaving in a way most of us who grew up a certain way don’t think is acceptable. I would argue that that’s not a Metro issue. That is a deeper societal issue, and we are just a piece of the community.

I think we probably could acknowledge that the fare gate design on the rail side is suboptimal. I’ve already asked the team to start looking into potential modifications on that. I’m going to get criticized for that, and Metro screwed up. Whether it screwed up or not, there’s also some amazing technology in the new fare gates. You can use your phone, and there’s all this data we can collect. And they’re not breaking like the old ones broke down, but fare gate design is an obvious thing we can look at. Number two, we have to figure out how to work with our partners in the District, now that fare evasion is not criminalized, on enforcement in the civil citation area. I think we can maybe deploy video [surveillance] a little better and get people to understand that when you come onto our property, you’re coming onto the community’s property and to please show respect to the other individuals that use this station or use this train or this bus. I am going to ask local leaders to help me.

There’s only so much Metro can do. We have to get others to be part of the solution, as well. And so underneath this issue to me is the fare structure itself. We have to be open and honest. One thing we did in Austin [where Clarke was chief executive of the transit system] — and I don’t know if it’s right for here, it’s not my decision — we created an Equifare program where people that really have significant issues financially could get reduced fares. At the same time, people that can pay, maybe have to pay a little bit more. Now — and one thing I pride myself on is telling the truth — not everyone that’s jumping the gate is someone that can’t afford to pay. But the other thing is there’s actually a fair amount of kids that are doing it. And the kids actually ride for free [through a D.C. program that provides free transit cards to students]. This is a long-winded way of saying we have some things that we’re working on.

