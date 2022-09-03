Offices have reopened. Persuading commuters to fill them isn’t so simple.

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two years into the pandemic this spring, Washington-area transportation experts spotted a new trend: After months of commuters returning as more offices reopened, the numbers had begun to stagnate. The outbreak of the omicron variant caused recovering traffic and mass transit usage to dip this past winter. But experts had predicted commuting would significantly rebound after March, when more employers began calling remote workers back, many three days a week.

Instead, it stalled and continues to lag far behind the amount of travel that such hybrid schedules would be expected to produce. Some of the slowdown might stem from summer vacations. However, experts say, it also shows many workers have continued to stay home as the nation’s capital begins to settle into new commuting patterns.

Metrorail has hovered at about 40 percent of pre-pandemic weekday ridership since late March, and longer-distance commuter rail systems have held steady at 20 to 30 percent of pre-pandemic passengers.

D.C.-area highways have averaged 93 percent of pre-pandemic traffic volumes since June, while morning traffic headed downtown has remained mostly constant since February, except for the typical summer slowdown, according to regional planners and the District Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, office occupancies in the Washington region have lingered between 38 percent and 40 percent since April, slightly below the 43 percent average for large U.S. metropolitan areas, according to security company Kastle Systems, which monitors key fobs and card swipes.

“We expected a lot of people in the March time frame, when companies were kind of figuring out hybrid work,” said Bob Pishue of Seattle-area traffic analytics firm INRIX. “But we didn’t see a big return to downtowns.”

With labor in short supply, he said, “I think a lot of employees have demanded that flexibility and a lot of companies have tried to accommodate that. There hasn’t been a real big push to get people back to the office.”

That could change soon. Another rush-hour bounce is expected after Labor Day, as employers have often used that holiday and Jan. 1 as return-to-office start dates throughout the pandemic, even as new variants have caused delays. The days around Labor Day also coincide with the reopening of schools, which boosts traffic levels.

Some business leaders expect more commute crowds in the coming months, when employers frustrated by the slow return might exert more pressure, particularly if the economy falters or labor becomes more plentiful. Bosses’ meeting invites could begin arriving without Zoom links.

Kastle chairman Mark Ein said he expects offices eventually will return to about 60 percent of pre-pandemic occupancy, reflecting the popularity of three-day hybrid schedules. Many companies that require people to be in the office less often probably will relinquish office space, he said.

“Companies want people back more than ever,” Ein said. “I think now they feel they can be stronger in their position because the labor market is not as tight.”

Business leaders say most employers are still trying to entice employees to return, rather than force them, such as by defraying commuting costs.

Some are reimbursing for gas and providing more free or subsidized parking, in addition to the transit benefits many offered before the pandemic, said Jack McDougle, president of the Greater Washington Board of Trade. Some downtown companies have encouraged employees to shift to satellite offices in Northern Virginia, where parking is more likely to be available and less expensive or free.

Employers who want people back also want to protect their mental health and guard against burnout, he said.

“You talk to people in management positions who say ‘I don’t like sitting in traffic, and I know my people don’t,’” McDougle said.

Erin Hatten, owner of Arlington-based technology consulting firm Dupont Circle Solutions, said the company remained Metro-accessible when it moved and downsized from Rosslyn to Clarendon a year ago. But some employees who moved farther out during the pandemic have less tolerance for sitting in backups.

“We’ve recognized that scheduling an 8:30 a.m. meeting in the office no longer works,” she said.

The 35 employees are encouraged, but not required, to visit the office to collaborate or socialize, she said, but many have continued to mostly telework. Some have begun to arrive late or leave early, discarding the traditional 9-to-5 office day, she said.

“I think people have less patience for rush hour,” Hatten said. “If I can take two calls in the morning from home and cut the commute time in half by heading in at 10 a.m. and leaving at 3 p.m., why wouldn’t I do that? Before the pandemic, I don’t think anyone considered that.”

Tim Gillis, the Washington-area office managing partner for KPMG, said the accounting firm’s “flex with purpose” policy allows team leaders to determine when their employees need to gather. While people “are often better together,” Gillis said, freeing the firm’s 3,100 D.C.-area employees from a mandatory daily commute saves them money while helping the environment.

“If rush hour isn’t five days a week any longer, that might be a good thing,” he said.

Bethesda resident Sara Hargrave said she drives to her office at the National Cancer Institute once a week, down from daily before the pandemic — a schedule she expects to keep for the foreseeable future. She said she appreciates the flexibility to continue mostly working from home, where it’s easier to think creatively and get to her son’s day care.

“There might be a handful of days when I’d need to go in, but it looks like the [teleworking] policy has changed, which is really nice,” Hargrave, a scientific review officer, said recently as she filled her gas tank. “They’ve built all this remote work infrastructure for employees who can. I can’t imagine they’d get rid of it. It helps recruit and retain people.”

A recent commuter survey by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments found that 44 percent of regional workers teleworked on a typical work day in early 2022 versus 9 percent before the pandemic. Meanwhile, some workers have locked into longer-term decisions about child care, where to live and what job to take or leave based on the assumption that they will continue teleworking more often, experts say.

Metro’s efforts to lure back riders have been hampered by more than half of its rail cars being sidelined for a safety defect since late last year, leading to longer waits for trains. The sluggish rebound has Metro officials bracing for a projected annual budget shortfall of up to $500 million next summer, when $2.4 billion in federal pandemic aid begins to dry up.

But Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said the system can avoid major service cuts through at least summer 2024, in part because more commuters will return once the suspended rail cars are restored. Metro has been allowed to put 64 cars back into service through a vigorous inspection process. However, wait times aren’t expected to shrink significantly until the entire series returns, which Metro expects to occur over the next few months.

“I do think we have a significant drop in ridership based on our inability right at the moment to deliver the frequency that the region wants,” Clarke said.

He said the agency, like other transit systems across the country, also wants to serve more late-night and part-time workers — many of them essential service workers who have relied on mass transit during the pandemic. Ongoing development also will bring new riders, he said, including in Northern Virginia, where an 11-mile Silver Line extension is scheduled to open this year.

“We are an urbanizing country, and urbanizing countries still have to get around,” Clarke said. “We are the safest and most efficient way to move people, and we always will be.”

Ridership on Maryland’s MARC commuter rail soared by 50 percent in March compared with a month earlier, and Virginia Railway Express saw a 70 percent jump in the same time frame. From March to June, MARC’s growth increased only 13 percent. VRE ridership grew 23 percent between March and late June, then fell 10 percent in July.

Both agencies said they expect ridership to continue to rise as more federal agencies and other employers adopt permanent telework policies that should bring more people back to their desks.

VRE spokeswoman Karen Finucan Clarkson said the agency expects an influx of passengers around Sept. 10, when Metro plans an eight-month shutdown of the Yellow Line between D.C. and Northern Virginia for bridge and tunnel repairs. VRE is offering free rides in September, both to accommodate Metro passengers and to persuade some to stay long-term, she said.

MARC has offered more flexible discount passes that can be used on nonconsecutive days and is considering expanding midday and evening service.

Reviving commuter rail ridership, experts say, will require running trains more frequently throughout the day to serve more flexible commute schedules and capture riders who work outside the traditional 9-to-5 day.

“The biggest challenge for MARC and VRE is that the service model is flawed because it’s directional and limited to the AM and PM rush,” said Joe McAndrew, a transportation specialist for the Greater Washington Partnership, a business leadership group. “I think that model just doesn’t work anymore.”

McAndrew and other transportation watchers say they expect it will take a year or two for the region’s commuting patterns to fully shake out, as employers and workers experiment with hybrid schedules and the fastest, most convenient ways to get around.

“The onset of the pandemic in this region was an event. The region shut down all at once,” said Timothy Canan, COG’s planning data and research program director. “But the recovery from the pandemic is not an event. It’s a process that’s going to take time.”

