Man cited for having loaded gun at Dulles says he forgot was there

A North Carolina man was cited Tuesday after officials say he carried a loaded gun in his bag to a security checkpoint at Dulles International Airport.
He told authorities he forgot the gun was in his bag, TSA officials said.
The weapon was found after the man entered the checkpoint and the X-ray machine alerted the TSA officer. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police responded and the gun was confiscated. The man was cited on a state weapons charge.
“If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times,” Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s federal security director at Dulles, said in a statement.
TSA officers this year have caught 15 guns at Dulles. In 2021, 30 guns were caught at security checkpoints at the airport.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Max crashes: FAA finalizes safety rule change sought after 737 Max crashes
Commuting: Offices have reopened. Persuading commuters to fill them isn’t so simple.
Metro: GM looks for fare evasion solution while stressing customer service
Airlines: It seems everyone is mad at airlines. Fall could bring calmer skies.
Interstate 66: Nine miles of new 66 Express Lanes to open around Sept. 10