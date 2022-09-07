Man cited for having loaded gun at Dulles says he forgot was there

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A North Carolina man was cited Tuesday after officials say he carried a loaded gun in his bag to a security checkpoint at Dulles International Airport. The .380-caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Officials said the man, who was not immediately identified, also had another magazine loaded with five additional bullets.

He told authorities he forgot the gun was in his bag, TSA officials said.

The weapon was found after the man entered the checkpoint and the X-ray machine alerted the TSA officer. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police responded and the gun was confiscated. The man was cited on a state weapons charge.

“If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times,” Scott T. Johnson, TSA’s federal security director at Dulles, said in a statement.

TSA officers this year have caught 15 guns at Dulles. In 2021, 30 guns were caught at security checkpoints at the airport.

GiftOutline Gift Article